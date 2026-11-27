Chauncey Wiggins might want to hang on to his white headband.

Two days after he airballed consecutive three-pointers and chucked his navy headband into the crowd in frustration, Wiggins returned in white and knocked down five of his seven three-point attempts to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 72-64 victory over the Baylor Bears on Thanksgiving.

The 6'11 forward, who missed Gonzaga's first two games while battling the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility, paced the Zags with 19 points off the bench on Thursday. He made key defensive stops and ultimately looked like the best player on the floor in a resume-boosting win for Gonzaga.

Chauncey Wiggins adds another dimension to Gonzaga's offense

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by Erik Smith

Superstitious folks might attribute Wiggins' breakthrough to what he had around his head, but Wiggins knows it has a lot more to do with what's going on between his ears.

"It just felt amazing, that sense of relief, and the guys just always being positive," Wiggins said after the game. "Coach is always being positive, just telling me I've got this every day. So I'm just glad I came out, defended, rebounded, and made some shots tonight. It felt amazing."

Wiggins dropped 12 points on four made threes in the first half, and finished with a season-high 19 while also adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in 23 minutes.

"We knew Wiggins was a capable shooter, and we weren't trying to give him any threes," Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game. "But at 6-foot-9, 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11, whatever he is, his 5-for-7 was the difference."

On a night when Gonzaga shot just 43.2% inside the arc, Wiggins' ability to stretch the floor was absolutely crucial in securing the victory.

Mark Few highlights Gonzaga's improving offensive chemistry

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Izan Almansa. | Photo by MYK CRAWFORD

On a night when Gonzaga's starting backcourt of Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell, and Xaivian Lee combined to score just 20 points on 4-17 shooting, along with seven assists and eight turnovers, coach Few had to look elsewhere for a spark offensively.

He found said spark on his bench, with the trio of Wiggins, Izan Almansa, and Nathan de Sousa outscoring the starters, 38-34, while shooting a combined 60.9% from the field.

"Getting Chauncey more comfortable and the players more comfortable playing with him, we were able to find him a lot during that stretch," coach Few said after the game. "But we also spread it out a lot. I think we're moving the ball a little bit better and sharing a little bit better. And when we do that, we've got multiple guys that are capable."

With 18 assists on 25 made baskets, Gonzaga demonstrated how its willingness to share the basketball allows different players to take center stage on any given night. Tuesday, it was Massamba Diop dropping a season-high 19, and on Thursday it was Wiggins' turn.

Gonzaga will take on Creighton Friday in the bracket final, and any one of the team's eight rotation players could be the team's leading scorer.

I'd bet on whoever is rocking a white headband.