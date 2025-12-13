Gonzaga guard top 50 pick in latest 2026 NBA mock draft

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are no strangers to losing talent to the NBA draft. Zach Collins became the program's first one-and-done player back in 2017, with superstar freshmen Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren following suit in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The list of international players Gonzaga has put in the NBA is even longer, dating back to Ronny Turiaf in 2005 and including players like Robert Sacre, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, and Rui Hachimura.

Now, Gonzaga might have its first combined international one-and-done player on their hands in point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who is starting to show up on mock drafts just ten games into his collegiate career.

The latest full two-round mock draft from No Ceilings has Gonzaga's Spanish point guard going No. 49 overall to the Atlanta Hawks - the 11th freshman guard off the board behind Darryn Peterson, Mikel Brown, Kingston Flemings, Braylon Mullins, Neoklis Avdalas, Tounde Yessoufou, Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, Keaton Wagler, and Cayden Boozer.

Saint-Supery had NBA buzz before he'd even committed to Gonzaga, with a strong performance last year in the ACB for BAXI Manresa putting him on the radar. That buzz grew with his breakout at EuroBasket this summer with the Spanish National Team, and he has done nothing to dim his shine while with the Zags.

So far through 10 games, Saint-Supery is averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals across 21.9 minutes per game. He's shooting a scorching hot 53.6% from the three point line, although his finishing around the rim remains an issue with just a 34.5% two point field goal percentage.

Still, Saint-Supery's 50-to-16 assist-to-turnover ratio is outstanding for a first-year collegiate guard, and is made even more impressive by the quality of Gonzaga's opponents, a list that includes Alabama, Michigan, Kentucky, Creighton, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Arizona State.

At 6'3, Saint-Supery has the requisite size to play point guard in the modern NBA, and his pass-first mentality, elite floor vision, and ability to break down a defense off the dribble make him a high-floor prospect with an increasingly high upside now that his outside shot looks like a true weapon for him going forward.

Defensively Saint-Supery has been as good, or better, than advertised, using his active hands to knock the ball loose and play the passing lanes well, while not overcommitting and getting blown past by college guards. It's true Gonzaga has the luxury of deploying elite on-ball defenders like Emmanuel Innocenti, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Jalen Warley on opposing guards, which can give Saint-Supery an easier defensive assignment, but he passes the eye test on both ends of the floor so far.

Upcoming matchups for Gonzaga will showcase Saint-Supery's talent against elite guards in Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark at UCLA and Jackson Shelstad at Oregon, while conference play delivers games against Mikey Lewis at Saint Mary's and Tyrone Riley IV at San Francisco.

Gonzaga would love to have Saint-Supery around for multiple years, and there's little doubt his growth and development would continue at a high rate in Spokane, but if he keeps playing well this season it would not be a shock to see him at least test out the NBA draft waters this summer.