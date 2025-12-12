Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have a two-game cushion on the New York Knicks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta has slipped into the play-in tournament zone in the Eastern Conference, although it is just one game back of the No. 4-seeded Orlando Magic. The Hawks have spent most of the season without Trae Young, but forward Jalen Johnson is a prime All-Star candidate early on this season.
Johnson and the Hawks have struggled at home (4-6), but they’re 10-5 straight up and against the spread on the road this season. Can they cover as two-possession underdogs on Friday night against Detroit?
The Pistons are 10-2 at home, and they have wins by eight (on the road) and one (at home) against Atlanta this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +7.5 (-115)
- Pistons -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +230
- Pistons: -285
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Hawks record: 14-11
- Pistons record: 19-5
Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Caleb Houstan – doubtful
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Trae Young – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Chaz Lanier – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
Hawks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker UNDER 3.5 Assists (-154)
This season, Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.4 assists per game, but he’s facing a Detroit team that allows the fewest assists per game in the NBA.
That makes this a tough matchup for the veteran guard, especially since he’s not one of the primary playmakers for this team. The Hawks have relied heavily on Dyson Daniels and Johnson to handle the playmaking duties with Trae Young out.
NAW has one and three assists in his two meetings with the Pistons, and he’s averaging just 6.4 potential assists per game this season. He’s a fade candidate in this market on Friday.
Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Hawks as road underdogs:
The Hawks are down Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis on Friday, but I think they’re a little undervalued as 7.5-point underdogs against the Pistons.
Detroit is 2-0 against the Hawks, but it has wins by just eight and one point in those games, including a last-second win in their last meeting.
Jalen Johnson and the Hawks have been terrific on the road this season, going 10-5 against the spread and straight up. So, I think they can hang with this spread set over two possessions.
Detroit got off to a red hot start, but it has cooled off over the last 10 games, posting a net rating of +3.5 while winning seven of those matchups. For the season, the Pistons have a net rating of +5.4.
The Pistons have also won a ton of clutch games (within five points in the last five minutes), leading to a 6-6 ATS record at home. The Pistons may win, but I like the Hawks to hang around on Friday.
Pick: Hawks +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
