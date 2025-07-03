Gonzaga guards reunite for NBA Summer League
Former Gonzaga guards Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman will go from sharing a backcourt together as college teammates to taking their first NBA steps alongside one another when they team up next week in Las Vegas.
The Dallas Mavericks added Nembhard and Hickman to their 2025 NBA Summer League roster that was released Thursday, reuniting the pair of Bulldogs standouts after they spent the past two seasons as the featured guards in Mark Few's offense.
The Mavericks also announced on social media Thursday that the team signed Nembhard and Miles Kelly, a former Georgia Tech and Auburn guard, to two-way contracts. Nembhard reportedly agreed to the deal as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft concluded.
Hickman didn't hear his name called on draft night either, though the Seattle native will still have an opportunity to earn himself a two-way deal with an impressive showing next week at the Las Vegas-based event. Hickman notably competed in the Portsmouth Invitational, one of the premier pre-NBA combine tournaments, alongside former Gonzaga teammate Khalif Battle.
The Zags leaned on Nembhard and Hickman to steer the offense heavily during the 2023-24 campaign, in which Gonzaga lacked experience in the backcourt outside of its two all-conference guards. While helping the Zags to the Sweet 16, Nembhard and Hickman finished the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the WCC for most minutes played.
The Bulldogs acquired more backcourt players to help out Nembhard and Hickman in 2024-25, though they still did the majority of the steering for the most part. Nembhard led the NCAA in assists with 344 (9.8 per game), breaking Gonzaga and the West Coast Conference's respective single-season records in the process. Hickman, meanwhile, shot a career-best and team-high 44.5% from 3-point range while chipping in 10.9 points per game.
Hickman played 139 games across his four-year career in Spokane, the seventh-most in program history, and knocked down the ninth-most 3-pointers in Gonzaga with 225 on 570 attempts (39.5% career 3-point shooter).
Now, Nembhard and Hickman team up with No. 1 overall pick and Duke sensation, Cooper Flagg, on a team that's likely entering the Summer League as the favorites to win the event. Dallas plays Los Angeles to open the Las Vegas Summer League on July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV's campus.