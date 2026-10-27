Gonzaga has some questions to answer before facing Purdue

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have one final tuneup before the 2026-27 college basketball season officially gets underway - hosting local NAIA school Lewis-Clark State on Wednesday evening.

Gonzaga played its first exhibition game over the weekend, falling 76-72 to Arkansas in Fayetteville after a rough shooting performance. Star wing Davis Fogle (leg) did not suit up, with coach John Calipari saying he thinks the Zags would have won by 20 with the 6'7 sophomore on the floor.

Coach Few will look to make final adjustments on Wednesday against the Warriors, as they prepare to integrate 11 new players into the program before the season opener on Monday, Nov. 2, against Purdue.

Below is a look at three things to watch as Gonzaga squares off against Lewis-Clark State on Wednesday night, starting at 6:00 PM PT:

1. Davis Fogle's availability remains Gonzaga's biggest question mark

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

Fogle was held out of Gonzaga's exhibition matchup at Arkansas on Saturday, a move reportedly made out of an abundance of caution.

It will go a long, long way toward easing fan angst if Fogle suits up on Wednesday, even if he doesn't put together a complete workload. A 15-ish minute performance from the 6'7 sophomore would let everyone know he's good to go for the season opener on Monday against Purdue - while also giving him a chance to experience a live game situation before they start counting in the standings.

2. Gonzaga's perimeter shooting needs a response after Arkansas struggles

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nathan de Sousa (7) shoots a three-point shot during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga spent the entire offseason trying to improve on a team that shot extremely poorly from three last year. While the team shot great at Kraziness in the Kennel, the results against Arkansas were underwhelming, to say the least.

Gonzaga shot 6-28 (21.4%) from three against the Hogs, with Nathan de Sousa (1-8), Javon Bennett (0-4), and Luca Foster (0-4) failing to deliver despite multiple open looks from deep.

Fogle's absence was obviously a factor, as well as the continued absence of Chauncey Wiggins - who shot 39% from three last year on six attempts per game at Florida State, but who remains out while his eligibility is disputed in the courts.

The Zags should shoot better at home against a non-D1 opponent, which would help them carry momentum into the regular season next week.

3. Massamba Diop looks to find his offensive footing before Purdue

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Massamba Diop (35). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga's prized offseason acquisition, Massamba Diop, comes over from Arizona State with the reputation as an elite rim protector - helping to shore up a major area of need for the Zags.

There's little reason to expect he won't do exactly that, but his early performance offensively leaves plenty to be desired.

Diop looked rough against Arkansas, scoring just four points on 2-5 shooting with five rebounds and three turnovers. He had a hard time making decisions with the ball in his hands, and he still doesn't look comfortable with his role on that end of the floor.

Lewis-Clark State will struggle to contain his size and physicality, which could help him gain some confidence before Purdue, but more importantly, it is his continued growth and development with his role and on-court relationship with Braden Huff.

Gonzaga vs. Lewis-Clark State tips off at 6:00 PM PT on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and will be broadcast locally on KHQ.