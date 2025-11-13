Gonzaga's Jalen Warley continues impactful start to the season: 'He's a swiss army knife'
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start this season, scoring 83 or more points in all three contests including 90 on Tuesday night against the Creighton Bluejays.
However, it has been the team's work on the defensive end of the floor that has really turned heads nationally, with Gonzaga holding both Oklahoma and Creighton under 70 points while generating a whopping nine steals per game.
Gonzaga is now No. 5 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency - per KenPom - and a large part of that early season success comes from senior wing Jalen Warley.
Warley has yet to start a game for coach Few, but he's made his impact known in all three games. The 6'7 former Florida State guard is playing a small-ball four role for the Zags, and his versatility on defense allows him to guard 1-4 while putting relentless pressure on opposing ball-handlers. Warley is averaging a conference-leading 2.3 steals per game, along with 10 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and just 1.0 turnovers for Gonzaga - and his impact on this team goes beyond his already excellent numbers.
"Jalen's phenomenal for us," Graham Ike said after the Creighton game. "He's a swiss army knife in my opinion, he can do it all. It just makes defense so much easier for me, whether it's ball screen coverage or covering the gaps. And he can do it all on offense, push in transition, getting the floaters, whatever you need him to do he's there and that's why I love and appreciate him."
Warley finished Tuesday's game with nine points, nine rebounds (four offensive), three assists, and three steals in 22 minutes played. He shot 3-6 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line.
Warley was instrumental in Gonzaga's massive 19-0 second half run to put the Bluejays on ice, using his length and physicality to bother Creighton's new-look guard rotation of Nik Graves, Josh Dix, and Blake Harper - a group that was held to 10-28 shooting with four assists and six turnovers combined.
"Jalen Warley really changes this team," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after the game. "I recruited him out of high school, and we talked again when he left Florida State. I've always loved the way he played. I think he's a winner...He's so active on the glass and attacking the rim, and what he's able to do defensively; he can really guard one through four. I thought he really impacted this game in a huge way."
Warley may not be a high-level scorer, but his ability to push the pace in transition is unique for a player playing the power forward role at Gonzaga, and he's been quite efficient around the rim shooting 63.2% (12-19) from the field and 75% (6-8) from the free throw line. Perhaps his biggest contribution offensively has been on the glass, however, where he's already grabbed 10 offensive boards through just three games.
Gonzaga's versatility is a major strength this season, and Warley's ability to defend 1-4 while playing multiple roles on offense is a big part of this team's early season success - and will play a significant role in the Zags potentially reaching their ceiling and getting back to the Final Four.
"His intensity never lets up," Braden Huff said. "He's been unbelievable for us, [and] I expect that to continue."