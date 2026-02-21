Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Pacific basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Pacific Tigers on Saturday in their second-to-last home game of the 2025-26 college basketball season. It is also the last - and only - regular season matchup against Pacific, although the two could line up in the WCC Tournament if the current seeds remain intact.

Gonzaga (26-2, 14-1) is currently sitting in first place in the West Coast Conference and would earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament if it beats Pacific on Saturday and Portland on Wednesday, while the Tigers are currently in fourth place with an 8-8 record in league play. If Pacific closes with a win against USF, they'd finish 9-9 and would get the No. 4 seed - as long as Washington State finishes either 1-2 or 0-3, and Oregon State doesn't go 3-0.

Either way, it's been a strong season for second-year head coach Dave Smart at Pacific, who went just 9-24 and 4-14 in league play in his first year but is up to 17-12 overall this season.

The Tigers are among the best defensive rebounding teams in the country, and they boast a trio of outstanding three-point shooters in Elias Ralph (41%, 40 3PA/G), TJ Wainwright (39.9%, 5.6 3PA/G) and Justin Rochelin (37.5%, 2.5 3PA/G), which could be a recipe for an upset in Spokane.

Ralph is a lock to finish the season with All-WCC honors, as the senior forward is currently third in the conference in points per game (16.6) and sixth in rebounds (6.8) while shooting 51.1% on twos and 88.3% from the line.

Jalen Warley will have his hands full defending Ralph on Saturday, but Pacific will also have to deal with All-American candidate Graham Ike, who has been on a tear recently. The 6'9 senior is averaging 26.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in his last eight games, scoring 20+ in every contest - including three games with 30 or more, which he had previously never done in a Gonzaga uniform.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Pacific:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 26-2 on the year, 18-10 against the spread, and 6-6 against the spread at home

- Pacific is 17-12 on the year, 13-13-1 against the spread, and 6-8 against the spread on the road

Gonzaga vs. Pacific betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -20.5 (-118)

Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-4500) Pacific (+1600)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS