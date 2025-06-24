Gonzaga joins mix for top-ranked recruit in 2027 class
Gonzaga has joined the early recruiting mix for the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2027.
Baba Oladotun has posted to social media that he's received an offer from the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-9 James Hubert Blake High School (Maryland) product is considered by 247Sports and ESPN as the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class.
The Zags have yet to land a pledge outside of their incoming 2025 class, though they've certainly been busy laying the groundwork with several blue-chippers in the 2026 and 2027 classes lately. Oladotun is the second high school standout to report an offer from the Bulldogs on Monday, joining class of 2026 recruit Cameron Holmes.
Oladotun's recruitment has, unsurprisingly, heated up recently with offers coming in from Alabama, Kansas, Texas and Miami within the past week. Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and UCLA have also offered, among others.
Oladotun hasn't been on any visits yet. He's coming off an impressive run at the Nike EYBL Session 2 in Memphis, where the 6-foot-9, 175-pound wing showcased his elite shotmaking in front of several college coaches while suiting up for Team Durant's U17 squad. In eight AAU games, Oladotun averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field.
Gonzaga has landed one No. 1-ranked recruit in program history, and he recently won his first NBA championship. Four years before his historic performance in Game 7 of the NBA Finals helped deliver the Oklahoma City Thunder a title, Chet Holmgren committed to the Bulldogs as the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2021. The 7-footer guided Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 prior to being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Regarding the 2027 recruiting class, Gonzaga has also reportedly contacted Dooney Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard and a top-30 recruit nationally.