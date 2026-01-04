Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to remain perfect against the Phoenix Suns this season on Sunday night.
OKC won by 49 in the last meeting between these teams in the NBA Cup semifinals, and it’s favored by 9.5 points on the road with Jalen Green (hamstring) still out for Phoenix.
The Thunder have won four games in a row since losing on Christmas Day, and they’re looking to build on a 13-3 record on the road.
Phoenix has been a great team at home – 11-5 this season – but oddsmakers aren’t giving the Suns much of a chance against the defending champs.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -9.5 (-108)
- Suns +9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -395
- Suns: +310
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports
- Thunder record: 30-5
- Suns record: 20-14
Thunder vs. Suns Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Isaiah Joe – questionable
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Cason Wallace – questionable
- Jaylin Williams – out
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – questionable
- Jalen Green – out
- Jordan Goodwin – available
Thunder vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-157)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I shared why SGA is a solid prop target vs. Phoenix:
In two meetings with the Phoenix Suns this season, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made two or more 3-pointers in both of them, shooting a combined 6-for-9 from deep.
The reigning league MVP is shooting the 3-ball at a high level this season, knocking down 42.5 percent of his shots on just 4.9 attempts per game. While the attempts are a cause for concern in this prop, SGA has multiple 3-pointers in 22 of his 34 games in the 2025-26 campaign.
The star guard is going to have the ball in his hands a ton in this matchup, and he’s had no issues clearing this prop against the Suns – even though they’re a top-10 defense in opponent 3-point percentage.
Thunder vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Oklahoma City Thunder have two wins over the Phoenix Suns this season, one by four points and one by 49 points.
While I’m not expecting a massive blowout on Sunday, I do think the Thunder (30-5 this season) are a great bet on the road.
The Thunder are 8-8 against the spread as road favorites this season, but they’re posting an average scoring margin of +13.5 points in those games.
While Phoenix was able to compete with OKC the first time these teams played, that was also in Jalen Williams’ first game back in the lineup. The Thunder have won four games in a row entering this matchup while the Suns have fallen to 16th in net rating (+0.9) over their last 10 games.
Pick: Thunder -9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
