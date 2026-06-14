Gonzaga lands commitment from 18-year-old French guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs dipped into the international market for their latest roster addition, securing a commitment from 18-year-old French guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa on Sunday, according to Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68.

The 6'5 guard becomes Gonzaga's sixth newcomer of the offseason, joining Arizona State transfer big man Massamba Diop, Houston transfer guard Isiah Harwell, Real Madrid big man Izan Almansa, and incoming freshmen Luca Foster, Sam Funches, and Carter Nilson.

Ekanga-Ehawa spent multiple years coming up through the French youth system with JL Bourg, playing with their U21 team from 2023 up until this year, when he fully broke out as an 18-year-old. In 22 games with JL Bourg, Ekanga-Ehawa averaged 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. He shot 52% from the field, 30.6% from three, and 69.2% from the free throw line.

Ekanga-Ehawa also played two games with JL Bourg's top club, scoring two points in 13 minutes, and spent seven games with Chorale Roanne in France's Elite 2, where he averaged 1.3 points and 0.7 assists in 6.7 minutes per game as one of the youngest players in the league.

The 6'5 guard had a career night back on March 28, when he dropped 33 points with five assists and five rebounds for JL Bourg against Le Portel, while shooting 11-19 from the field and 9-15 from the free throw line, while tacking on a pair of steals as well.

Additionally, Ekanga-Ehawa was named to the preliminary roster for France's U20 roster ahead of this summer's EuroBasket competition in Slovenia. Other players on the roster include San Jose State forward Japhet Moupadele, former New Mexico wing Timeo Pons, who transferred to Abilene Christian, and former Florida Atlantic guard Yohann Sissoko, who transferred to Long Beach State.

Fit at Gonzaga

Ekanga-Ehawa gives Gonzaga desperately needed depth in the backcourt, where he'll join Spanish sophomore guard Mario Saint-Supery, sophomore Davis Fogle, and newcomers Harwell and Foster.

Considering his age and the learning curve often associated with international players coming stateside, Ekanga-Ehawa could be more of a developmental piece for Gonzaga in 2026-27, although the opportunity to carve out a real role in year one is certainly ripe for the taking.

Standing 6'5 with a 6'10 wingspan, Ekanga-Ehawa fits Gonzaga's desire for long, athletic wings, and like his new teammate Fogle, Ekanga-Ehawa is a smooth operator who has a knack for finding his spots and scoring in the open floor, and getting to the rim in the halfcourt.

With more development and consistency from beyond the arc, Ekanga-Ehawa could be an instrumental piece of Gonzaga's backcourt in the very near future, continuing a trend of high-level players from France performing well in Spokane.

The French connection

Ekanga-Ehawa is one of many talented players Gonzaga has landed out of France. Ronny Turiaf is the first, and most notable, name, joining the program back in 2001 and winning WCC Player of the Year en route to a lengthy NBA career.

Mathis Keita spent two years at Gonzaga from 2010-2012, and also spent time professionally with Chorale Roanne, a few years before Ekanga-Ehawa suited up for them last year.

Joel Ayayi and Killian Tillie are two recent superstars who came to Gonzaga from France. Ayayi played with JL Bourg in 2024-25 while Ekanga-Ehawa was on the U21 team, and that connection may have helped put the 6'5 guard on the Zags' radar.

Feb 8, 2020; Moraga, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi (11) and forward Killian Tillie (33). | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gonzaga now has three open roster spots to play with following Ekanga-Ehawa's commitment.