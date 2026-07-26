CBS Sports projects Gonzaga’s Braden Huff as 2026-27 All-American

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs still have one major hole on the roster, but are otherwise set up for an excellent 2026-27 season in the new look Pac-12.

Mario Saint-Supery's departure has the staff searching for an answer at point guard, but the frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Massamba Diop, as well as talented sophomore wings Isiah Harwell and Davis Fogle and a bevy of high upside bench players like Izan Almansa, Luca Foster, and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa has the Zags primed to once again compete for a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

So it's no surprise to see Gonzaga all over an article written by Isaac Trotter of CBS highlighting 101 college basketball nuggets for the 2026-27 season. The Zags were mentioned four different times, including an All-American prediction for Huff and high praise for Fogle, Diop, and Gonzaga's offense as they look to win the Pac-12 and get back to the Sweet 16 in 2027.

College basketball returns in 101 days. So, I have 101 nuggets in list form.



- Best offenses

- Best defenses

- Breakout & All-America selections

- Teams I'm higher on than consensus

- Teams I'm lower on than consensus

- Best mid-majors outfits



Loaded https://t.co/iHeo6JWBOW — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) July 23, 2026

Braden Huff Third Team All-American

Huff heads into his senior season coming off a fantastic - albeit shortened - junior campaign where he averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 18 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-January.

Now the 6'10 big man returns to a Gonzaga offense that will almost certainly revolve around him, with Graham Ike out the door and replaced by a defensive stalwart in the middle in Massamba Diop.

Trotter lists Huff as a Third Team All-American alongside Silas Demary (UConn), Amari Allen (Alabama), Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska), and David Mirkovic (Illinois). Post players on the first team include Thomas Haugh and Flory Bidunga from Florida and Louisville, respectively, while Mo Krivas from Arizona and Thijs de Ridder from Virginia make Trotter's second team.

Massamba Diop among most impactful transfers

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga securing a commitment from Diop was arguably the best move of the offseason for coach Few's club, as it gives the team a near perfect big man to pair alongside Huff in the frontcourt.

While Ike was a better scorer and offensive hub, Diop is an elite rim protector and screen setter who showcased a developing outside shot as a freshman last year at Arizona State.

Trotter wrote a list of the ten most impactful transfers in the country and Diop was one of four big men on the list, alongside Bidunga, Texas' David Punch, and Arizona State's Paulius Murauskas.

Don't be surprised to see Diop earn First Team All Pac-12 honors, and he could potentially be in the All-American and NBA draft conversation after this season as well.

Gonzaga among top ten offenses

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without a point guard on the roster, Gonzaga was listed among the top ten offenses in the sport - a testament to Few and his coaching staff, as well as the upside of Huff, Diop, and returning sophomore Davis Fogle.

The team's pursuit of Donovan Dent - who is looking for a fifth year of eligibility - could make or break their season in 2026-27. With the elite pass first point guard in tow, Gonzaga would have a clear path to a top five offense in college hoops, and a real opportunity to make a run at a national championship.

Davis Fogle breakout candidate

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Lane Mathews

Fogle was listed among the top ten breakout candidates in college basketball, a fact that should surprise no one after the 6'7 freshman displayed a near elite ability to put the ball in the hoop last year.

Fogle's role increased dramatically as the season went on, and he is in line to start at small forward for the Zags and could reasonably finish second on the team in scoring behind Huff.

Again his ceiling will largely be determined by who Gonzaga finds to play point guard in 2026-27, but regardless Fogle should be a Pac-12 star and potential nationally recognized player this upcoming season.