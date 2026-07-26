CBS Sports projects Gonzaga’s Braden Huff as 2026-27 All-American
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs still have one major hole on the roster, but are otherwise set up for an excellent 2026-27 season in the new look Pac-12.
Mario Saint-Supery's departure has the staff searching for an answer at point guard, but the frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Massamba Diop, as well as talented sophomore wings Isiah Harwell and Davis Fogle and a bevy of high upside bench players like Izan Almansa, Luca Foster, and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa has the Zags primed to once again compete for a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament.
So it's no surprise to see Gonzaga all over an article written by Isaac Trotter of CBS highlighting 101 college basketball nuggets for the 2026-27 season. The Zags were mentioned four different times, including an All-American prediction for Huff and high praise for Fogle, Diop, and Gonzaga's offense as they look to win the Pac-12 and get back to the Sweet 16 in 2027.
Braden Huff Third Team All-American
Huff heads into his senior season coming off a fantastic - albeit shortened - junior campaign where he averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 18 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-January.
Now the 6'10 big man returns to a Gonzaga offense that will almost certainly revolve around him, with Graham Ike out the door and replaced by a defensive stalwart in the middle in Massamba Diop.
Trotter lists Huff as a Third Team All-American alongside Silas Demary (UConn), Amari Allen (Alabama), Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska), and David Mirkovic (Illinois). Post players on the first team include Thomas Haugh and Flory Bidunga from Florida and Louisville, respectively, while Mo Krivas from Arizona and Thijs de Ridder from Virginia make Trotter's second team.
Massamba Diop among most impactful transfers
Gonzaga securing a commitment from Diop was arguably the best move of the offseason for coach Few's club, as it gives the team a near perfect big man to pair alongside Huff in the frontcourt.
While Ike was a better scorer and offensive hub, Diop is an elite rim protector and screen setter who showcased a developing outside shot as a freshman last year at Arizona State.
Trotter wrote a list of the ten most impactful transfers in the country and Diop was one of four big men on the list, alongside Bidunga, Texas' David Punch, and Arizona State's Paulius Murauskas.
Don't be surprised to see Diop earn First Team All Pac-12 honors, and he could potentially be in the All-American and NBA draft conversation after this season as well.
Gonzaga among top ten offenses
Even without a point guard on the roster, Gonzaga was listed among the top ten offenses in the sport - a testament to Few and his coaching staff, as well as the upside of Huff, Diop, and returning sophomore Davis Fogle.
The team's pursuit of Donovan Dent - who is looking for a fifth year of eligibility - could make or break their season in 2026-27. With the elite pass first point guard in tow, Gonzaga would have a clear path to a top five offense in college hoops, and a real opportunity to make a run at a national championship.
Davis Fogle breakout candidate
Fogle was listed among the top ten breakout candidates in college basketball, a fact that should surprise no one after the 6'7 freshman displayed a near elite ability to put the ball in the hoop last year.
Fogle's role increased dramatically as the season went on, and he is in line to start at small forward for the Zags and could reasonably finish second on the team in scoring behind Huff.
Again his ceiling will largely be determined by who Gonzaga finds to play point guard in 2026-27, but regardless Fogle should be a Pac-12 star and potential nationally recognized player this upcoming season.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB