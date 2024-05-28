Gonzaga in position to land Ismaila Diagne from Real Madrid
Ismaila Diagne, a 7-foot center who suited up for Real Madrid’s youth and national teams this past season, is in good position to commit Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, according to reports.
Diagne, 17, could potentially decide to bring his talents to Spokane after he averaged 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists to help lead the Real Madrid U18 team to victory at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament during the EuroLeague Final Four this week. The youth team also won the Podgorica Tournament earlier this season, as Diagne averaged 11.0 points and 7.8 rebounds across four games in the event. Over the course of Diagne’s time with the youth team, Real Madrid has finished first in seven of the eight tournaments since the 2020-21 season.
Diagne logged time with the Real Madrid national team as well. In four games in the Spanish Liga Endesa (ACB) this season, he averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 12.5 minutes. Diagne also appeared in two EuroLeague games with the club.
For Gonzaga, it hopes Diagne could be an important piece of the frontcourt rotation for the future as Graham Ike and Ben Gregg head into their respective senior seasons next fall. As a rim protector who boasts size and verticality, Diagne brings a different skill set to complement his new teammates. Whether or not his impact is felt right away as a freshman, Diagne will likely have time to adjust his game to fit what the team needs from him and how he fits in with the U.S. college game.
The Bulldogs have spent much of the 2024 offseason building for the present and the future. Colgate transfer Braeden Smith is set to redshirt next season after he committed to the Zags earlier this week. Meanwhile, Pepperdine transfer and All-WCC wing Michael Ajayi will likely take on a significant role in the offense, as will Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle shore up the backcourt rotation. Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti is a blend of both the present and the future of the guard/wing position as a 6-foot-5 defensive specialist who was WAC All-Defense and WAC All-Freshman before joining the Bulldogs.
The incoming transfer portal class joins a Gonzaga team that’s set to return seven of its top eight scorers from last season’s Sweet 16 team.