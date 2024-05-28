Gonzaga lands Noah Haaland as preferred walk-on
Noah Haaland, a 6-foot-8 JUCO product, has committed to the Gonzaga Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on, he announced on social media Monday.
“I am excited to announce that I am committing to play at Gonzaga University as a preferred walk on next year,” Haaland said on X/formerly known as Twitter. “I am looking forward to playing next season healthy. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for helping me get to where I am now and a special thanks to my family.”
Haaland is set to return to the Inland Northwest three years after starring at Lakeland High School (ID), where he was an all-4A Inland Empire League selection as a junior and senior.
The Rathdum, Idaho, native helped the boy’s basketball program reach the state 4A state tournament in 2021 before moving on to Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California following his senior year of high school.
As a freshman, Haaland averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per gamer in 27 games, including 25 starts. A left foot injury forced him to redshirt the following season. This past season, Halland played 30 games with two starts and averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Noah’s father, Dale, played two seasons at Gonzaga from 1985-87. Across 56 career games, Dale averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. He was All-WCAC as a senior in the 1986-87 campaign. Prior to his Gonzaga career, Dale played two seasons at Community Colleges of Spokane.
Noah’s mother, Robyn Benson, was a volleyball player at Gonzaga after she starred at Coeur d’Alene High.
Haaland is the second official member of Mark Few’s 2024 recruiting class. Cade Orness from North Kitsap (WA) is also set to join the team as a walk-on next season.