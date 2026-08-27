Gonzaga lands star point guard Xaivian Lee in major transfer portal addition

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs made a huge splash on Wednesday evening, securing a commitment from star point guard Xaivian Lee, which could round out the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Zags had long been connected to Lee, as well as former UCLA point guard Donovan Dent, arguably the top two point guards available once fifth-year seniors started returning to college basketball.

Lee joined a lawsuit in California in order to not only get confirmation of eligibility, but to ensure he'd be able to transfer freely from Florida to Gonzaga. A TRO was granted for the plaintiffs last Tuesday, giving all 73 student-athletes a seven-day window to enter the portal - which Lee announced his intention to do so shortly after.

Previously, Lee was eligible through the Colorado ruling that granted all class of 2022 players eligibility, but didn't allow transferring unless those players entered the portal during their sport's designated window, which for basketball was April 7-21.

Now Lee is eligible to join the Zags right away, and immediately slots into the presumed starting lineup alongside Davis Fogle, Chauncey Wiggins, Braden Huff, and Massamba Diop - giving Gonzaga a formidable top five that puts them squarely in the national championship conversation.

NEWS: Florida transfer guard Xaivian Lee has committed to Gonzaga, his agency @GSLSportsGroup tells @On3.



The 6-4 senior averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this past season. Lee played NBA Summer League with the Cavs.https://t.co/2T7nsHPuAg https://t.co/3Qy04vBEC1 pic.twitter.com/fKJis4aYtt — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 27, 2026

Why Gonzaga landed Xaivian Lee

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers guard Xaivian Lee (1) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lee is a 6'3 point guard from Pennsylvania who spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Princeton in the Ivy League. After coming off the bench as a freshman, Lee was among the best players in the conference over the next two years - averaging 17 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.6% on twos and 35.2% from three on 5.3 attempts per game.

He hit the portal ahead of his senior season and was among the highest-profile players on the market, ultimately landing at Florida with the difficult task of replacing Walter Clayton Jr from the national championship-winning Gators.

Lee had his ups and downs under coach Todd Golden in the SEC, averaging 11.6 points with a quality 4.2 assist to 1.7 turnover ratio while shooting a tremendous 59.4% on two -point attempts.

However, Lee's outside shooting was inconsistent - particularly early in the year - and he ultimately shot a career-low 29.2% from three. His rate was a far more palatable 34.5% in his final 18 games, at least, but it's fair to wonder how the outside shot will translate in Spokane at Gonzaga.

How Lee fits at Gonzaga

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee is the no-doubt, unquestionable starting point guard for Gonzaga this upcoming season, especially now that fellow fifth-year senior Javon Bennett is no longer eligible after the NCAA's stay request was granted in the Colorado lawsuit.

The addition of Lee, as well as Wiggins and St. Francis transfer wing Skylar Wicks, gives the Zags more perimeter scoring, which takes some of that pressure off Fogle and the frontcourt. Lee will be tasked primarily with running the half-court offense, navigating pick-and-roll situations, and feeding the rock to a bevy of high-scoring teammates in Fogle, Huff, Diop, and Wiggins.

Lee is also a strong point-of-attack defender - a skill that translated quite well in his jump from the Ivy League to the SEC. He'll likely be Gonzaga's best or second-best perimeter defender alongside Isiah Harwell, which is a key area of need for the Zags after losing Emmanuel Innocenti, Jalen Warley, and Tyon Grant-Foster from last year's squad.

What Lee's commitment means for Gonzaga's roster

Gonzaga Bulldogs assistant coach Brian Michaelson (left) and head coach Mark Few (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

The addition of Lee means Gonzaga has a full roster, assuming the program's two players in eligibility limbo - French point guard Nathan de Sousa and Spanish center Izan Almansa - end up getting cleared by the NCAA, and that Bennett eventually gets clearance to play this upcoming season.

None of that is guaranteed, however, with the NCAA cracking down hard on foreign players with professional experience this offseason.

Almansa spent time with the G League Ignite, as well as the Perth Wildcats in the NBL and Real Madrid in Liga Endesa in Spain. All three of those leagues have come under scrutiny from the NCAA, and it would not be a shock if his eligibility were denied, forcing Gonzaga to look elsewhere for more frontcourt depth.

de Sousa's eligibility is far more likely to be granted, as the 6'3 guard should have one year remaining based on the NCAA's new five-in-five rules. And while he played professionally in Betclic Elite in France, that league has not been as big a sticking point with the NCAA compliance department.

However, de Sousa may not end up coming to Spokane regardless of his eligibility, now that the team has added Lee and could also have Bennett in a previously barren point guard room.

With just one year of college hoops eligibility to take advantage of, it is fair to wonder if de Sousa will want to spend that as a third-string PG when he could likely find a better opportunity elsewhere - or just stay in France and continue his professional career.

So Gonzaga's roster is full, for now, but it wouldn't be a surprise if more additions and subtractions are coming in what has been arguably the wildest offseason in program history.