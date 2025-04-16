Gonzaga loses out on top 3-point shooter in the transfer portal
So far, the wide net Gonzaga has cast in the transfer portal has yielded few results.
The Bulldogs have yet to land a commitment with less than a week to go before the deadline to enter the portal passes on April 22. At least six rotational players from last season's squad that won the West Coast Conference tournament and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament are departing this spring via graduation or the portal, leaving a lot of room on the roster for Mark Few and his staff to retool for the 2025-26 campaign.
The list of players who've been contacted by Gonzaga since the portal opened March 24 has grown by the day, but despite making the final cut on a few occasions, the Bulldogs have come up just short on every recruiting race at this point. That could change pending a decision from Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, a 6-foot-4 guard who has the Zags in his final six, but Gonzaga's needs for 3-point shooting, backcourt depth and perhaps even a versatile wing won't be covered by one acquisition.
Oziyah Sellers, a 6-foot-5 guard who shot better than 40% from behind the arc with Stanford last season, was reportedly among Gonzaga's portal targets before he committed to St. John's on Wednesday. Sellers told the New York Post that Creighton, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Texas tried to schedule him for a visit, but he was set on St. John's after his visit to campus this past weekend.
Sellers was a highly sought-after commodity following a productive season with the Cardinal, the team he committed to after spending two seasons at USC. He averaged 13.7 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field, 40.1% from downtown and 89.7% from the free-throw line. His free throw percentage ranked fifth all-time in Cardinal men's basketball history. Sellers scored 20 or more points six times, including a season-high 27 on Jan. 25 against Florida State.
While there's plenty of uncertainty regarding the Zags' 2025-26 roster, their need for more guard play couldn't be more evident given that Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle are set to graduate this spring. Braeden Smith is set to take the reins at point guard following a year to learn the system as a redshirt player, while Emmanuel Innocenti has an opportunity to build off the momentum he gained down the stretch of last season, should the 6-foot-5 guard return to Spokane for his junior season.