Gonzaga makes final cut for 4-star recruit
Gonzaga has found itself in the final mix of teams for four-star wing Bo Ogden.
Ogden narrowed down his list of schools to six on Thursday, according to national basketball reporter Joe Tipton. Moving forward, the 6-foot-6 prospect will consider Purdue, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Virginia and the Zags.
“Gonzaga is an amazing place and I love the fit there," Ogden told Rivals. "They’ve also had a lot of guys like me and they win. Coach Few is obviously one of the best to ever do it.”
The latest developments in Ogden's recruitment follow an impressive showing from the sharpshooting wing in the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit. Ogden finished the event top 10 in scoring at 20.9 points per game while shooting an efficient 55.2% from the field and 52.8% from 3-point range. Of the players who ranked in the top 100 in scoring, Ogden's 67 3-pointers made were the third-most.
Heading into his senior year at Austin Westlake High School (Texas), Ogden has official visits set up with Texas (end of August) and Virginia (Sept. 25), according to ZAGSBLOG. He'll also take trips to see Kansas and Tennessee before making his decision, potentially during the early signing period in November, he told ZAGSBLOG earlier this month.
Ogden's taken one official visit so far to Purdue back in February. According to 247Sports, the Boilermakers and Longhorns are the frontrunners in the recruiting race. Ogden is the son of Texas men's basketball general manager Chris Ogden.
Ogden is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 49 prospect nationally and the No. 21 small forward featured in the 2026 class. He's the No. 46 recruit in the class and the No. 4 player from the state of Texas on ESPN100.
Ogden hasn't revealed any sort of plans to visit Spokane in the near future. The Zags are already preparing to host a few star-studded prospects on campus this fall in top-10 center recruit Sam Funches, whom will be in attendance for Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 3-5); plus Tyran Stokes Jr., the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, and the top-ranked high schooler in the 2027 class, Baba Oladotun, have indicated they'll take official visits to Gonzaga at some point as well. The same goes for Ikenna Alozie, a five-star guard from the 2026 class.
Ethan Harris, an in-state recruit from Camas High School, is also in the process of visiting Gonzaga.