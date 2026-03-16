Gonzaga's Mark Few gives injury update on Braden Huff for NCAA Tournament first weekend

The Gonzaga men's basketball team has advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament nine times since 2014.

If the Bulldogs are to make it 10 Sweet 16 appearances in the past dozen years, it sounds like they'll have to do without one of their best players.

After his team heard its name called during the Selection Sunday show for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Mark Few was less than optimistic about Huff's chances of playing in the first and — if Gonzaga gets by Kennesaw State — second rounds.

"I don't think he's gonna be able to play this weekend or anything," Few said. "But he is jogging and shooting."

Huff has not played since suffering a knee injury ahead of Gonzaga's road game at Washington State on Jan. 15. The team initially gave a 4-8 week timeline for his return, with the tail end of that window coming right at the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Huff was not made available for comment on Selection Sunday. The 6-foot-10 redshirt junior was seen helping his teammates warm up for their West Coast Conference semifinal game against Oregon State in Las Vegas last week, notably without crutches at his side.

The Zags (30-3, 16-2 WCC) didn't see much of a drop off in play with Huff on the sidelines for the final two months of the regular season. Spearheaded by Graham Ike, the Bulldogs won nine of their final 11 regular season games, plus both WCC tournament games to clinch the program's 23rd conference title and 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

Ike delivered countless times with his frontcourt mate out of the fold, earning WCC Player of the Year honors after averaging 22.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in the 12 games between Huff's injury and the first game of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-9 redshirt senior will have to step up once again if the Zags are to get past the Owls in Portland. Kennesaw State plays with tempo and ranks in the top 10 in the country in offensive rebounds and free throw attempts, making for a physical brand of basketball that'll warrant all hands to be on deck from the Bulldogs.

In 18 games this season, Huff posted averages of 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting an efficient 69.7% on 2-pointers and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga faces Kennesaw State at the Moda Center Thursday at 7 p.m. PT. Fans will be able to watch the game via TBS.