Gonzaga misses final cut for All-WAC guard Tanner Toolson
It doesn't appear any kind of homecoming of sorts is in the cards for Utah Valley transfer Tanner Toolson. Moving forward, the 6-foot-5 guard will only consider Iowa and TCU, according to reports.
Gonzaga was reportedly among the schools "involved" with Toolson, a native of Vancouver, Washington, who once starred at Union High School before committing to play for Mark Pope and BYU in the spring of 2020. The Cougars hosted Toolson on a visit once he entered the portal again this spring, as did the Hawkeyes and Horned Frogs. Though he never went on a visit with the Zags, Toolson would've been an intriguing fit in the backcourt alongside Braeden Smith.
Toolson averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while playing and starting in all 34 games for the Wolverines (25-9), who captured the Western Athletic Conference regular season title with a 15-1 record in league play. Toolson earned All-WAC honors and was named to the all-conference tournament team for his role in nearly guiding Utah Valley to the NCAA Tournament. Toolson scored 28, knocked down six 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in an 89-82 loss to Grand Canyon in the conference tournament finale.
For the Bulldogs, Smith is likely to take the point guard reins with Ryan Nembhard set to graduate this spring. The Colgate transfer and 2023-24 Patriot League Player of the Year had an opportunity to familiarize himself with the program as a redshirt player this past season. Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior season as well and provide more defensive versatility and continuity to the backcourt rotation.
Even so, the 2025-26 roster is projected to look thin at the guard/wing position. Expect the Bulldogs to remain aggressive in acquiring experienced talent well past the deadline for players to enter the portal closes on April 22.