Gonzaga vs. New Mexico State betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in Spokane for the 2026-27 college basketball home opener, taking on the Aggies of New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon.

It is the second ever matchup between these two programs, with Gonzaga beating New Mexico State, 80-68, back in 2013.

Both teams are 1-0 on the year, with Gonzaga coming off a 78-72 win over Purdue in Las Vegas while NMSU survived a scare from Division II Western New Mexico, 73-66, on Tuesday.

New Mexico State scouting report: What to know about the Aggies

NMSU’s head men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten guides his team during a game against UTEP at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Mexico State is beginning year four of the Jason Hooten era, who took over right as the program transitioned from the WAC into Conference USA. The Aggies dominated the WAC for decades, but a disastrous tenure by Greg Heiar - who was let go before his first season ended after multiple allegations of hazing caused the season to end prematurely - really halted the program's momentum, which Hooten is still trying to recover.

NMSU is ranked No. 131 at KenPom, and was picked to finish sixth in the conference preseason poll after going 8-12 and finishing eighth last year.

The Aggies are led by DJ Dudley, who dropped 22 points with five rebounds and three assists in the season opener, but otherwise are dealing with eligibility and injury issues up and down the roster. Gabe Warren, who Hooten said was the team's best player in the preseason, tore his ACL just six minutes into the first game and is out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile KK Robinson remains on a minutes restriction after missing the past two seasons with back-to-back knee injuries, while former Seton Hall forward Stephon Payne is part of the group of student-athletes, alongside Chauncey Wiggins, who withdrew from the Georgia lawsuit to pursue another avenue to eligibility amidst the five-in-five drama.

What to watch as Gonzaga opens its home schedule

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Luca Foster. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga won last year's season opener by 55 points over Texas Southern, and while that will be a tall task on Saturday the Zags should get a big enough lead to allow Parker Jefferson, Luca Foster, Juwan Ekanga, and the team's three other college newcomers to debut in front of the home crowd.

Additionally, 5-star combo guard Jalen Davis - who recently named Gonzaga in his top four - is on campus for his official visit and will take in Saturday's game, where he'll surely be welcomed by Zag fans who'd like to see the Bremerton native stay in state and join Dooney Johnson in Spokane in 2027.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's home opener against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Gonzaga vs. New Mexico State betting odds: Spread, over/under and game time

Spread: Gonzaga -26.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: N/A

Over/under: 152.5 points

Records against the spread: Gonzaga 1-0, New Mexico State 0-0

Game time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Saturday, Nov. 7

Location: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

TV channel: KHQ (locally) ESPN Unlimited (Streaming)

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.