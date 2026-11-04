Gonzaga makes final cut for 5-star guard ahead of crucial recruiting visit
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs play their first home game of the 2026-27 college basketball season on Saturday, Nov. 7, against New Mexico State, and they'll have a special guest in attendance.
Jalen Davis, a 5-star combo guard from Bremerton, WA, is set to take an official visit to Spokane over the weekend, with the staff hoping he will join fellow 5-star guard Dooney Johnson in what would be a loaded class of 2027.
The Zags may have gotten closer to making that a reality, with Davis revealing his top four finalists to Joe Tipton of On3 on Tuesday, where Gonzaga was included alongside Washington, UCLA, and North Carolina.
Who is five-star Gonzaga target Jalen Davis?
Davis has long been one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, thanks to his innate scoring ability, elite feel for the game, and willingness to move without the basketball.
Davis has good positional size at 6'4, and while he's older for his age, his efficiency, playmaking skill, rebounding, and active hands defensively make him a well-rounded player with plenty of untapped potential.
Ranked No. 13 in the class at 247Sports, Davis led Bremerton to a 2A state championship last season, and then put together a phenomenal summer playing for Slow Grind Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit - averaging over 23 points per game on 50% shooting, including 87% from the free throw line on 7.5 attempts per game.
"I really like Coach Few and the other staff," Davis told 247Sports. "I really like them a lot. It's close to home, and they send guys to the NBA."
Davis already took official visits to North Carolina (Oct. 3) and UCLA (Oct. 17), so he could be prepared to make his decision shortly after coming to Spokane for Gonzaga's home opener against the Aggies.
Why Jalen Davis would be a major addition to Gonzaga's 2027 class
Gonzaga landed a commitment from 6'5 star guard Dooney Johnson over a year ago, with the Milwaukee native rocketing up the rankings after a strong summer playing for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit.
To date, he remains GU's lone commit in 2027, after highly sought-after wing Gene Roebuck committed to Cal over Gonzaga, after taking his second official visit to Spokane for Kraziness in the Kennel last month.
Davis joining Johnson would give Gonzaga an electric backcourt in 2027-28, and would secure another star recruit from Western Washington after Davis Fogle joined the team from Anacortes in 2025.
Gonzaga and New Mexico State are set to tip at 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the game will be broadcast on KHQ.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB