Gonzaga makes final cut for 5-star guard ahead of crucial recruiting visit

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs play their first home game of the 2026-27 college basketball season on Saturday, Nov. 7, against New Mexico State, and they'll have a special guest in attendance.

Jalen Davis, a 5-star combo guard from Bremerton, WA, is set to take an official visit to Spokane over the weekend, with the staff hoping he will join fellow 5-star guard Dooney Johnson in what would be a loaded class of 2027.

The Zags may have gotten closer to making that a reality, with Davis revealing his top four finalists to Joe Tipton of On3 on Tuesday, where Gonzaga was included alongside Washington, UCLA, and North Carolina.

Who is five-star Gonzaga target Jalen Davis?

Davis has long been one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, thanks to his innate scoring ability, elite feel for the game, and willingness to move without the basketball.

NEWS: 2027 Top-25 overall recruit Jalen Davis is down to four schools, he told @Rivals: ⁰⁰Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA, and Washington⁰⁰The 6-foot-3 senior is one of the top guards in the 2027 class. https://t.co/Za8P3EM19D pic.twitter.com/IiprrPopn4 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 3, 2026

Davis has good positional size at 6'4, and while he's older for his age, his efficiency, playmaking skill, rebounding, and active hands defensively make him a well-rounded player with plenty of untapped potential.

Ranked No. 13 in the class at 247Sports, Davis led Bremerton to a 2A state championship last season, and then put together a phenomenal summer playing for Slow Grind Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit - averaging over 23 points per game on 50% shooting, including 87% from the free throw line on 7.5 attempts per game.

"I really like Coach Few and the other staff," Davis told 247Sports. "I really like them a lot. It's close to home, and they send guys to the NBA."

Gonzaga men's basketball coaches. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Davis already took official visits to North Carolina (Oct. 3) and UCLA (Oct. 17), so he could be prepared to make his decision shortly after coming to Spokane for Gonzaga's home opener against the Aggies.

Why Jalen Davis would be a major addition to Gonzaga's 2027 class

Gonzaga landed a commitment from 6'5 star guard Dooney Johnson over a year ago, with the Milwaukee native rocketing up the rankings after a strong summer playing for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Team Herro Dooney Johnson (1) dribbles during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To date, he remains GU's lone commit in 2027, after highly sought-after wing Gene Roebuck committed to Cal over Gonzaga, after taking his second official visit to Spokane for Kraziness in the Kennel last month.

Davis joining Johnson would give Gonzaga an electric backcourt in 2027-28, and would secure another star recruit from Western Washington after Davis Fogle joined the team from Anacortes in 2025.

Gonzaga and New Mexico State are set to tip at 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the game will be broadcast on KHQ.