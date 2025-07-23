Gonzaga offers 2026 recruit from Washington
Class of 2026 recruit Ethan Harris announced on social media Tuesday that he's received an offer from Gonzaga.
Harris, a 6-foot-9 forward from Camas, Washington, is considered among the top prospects in the state and holds over a dozen Division I offers heading into his senior year at Camas High School.
Harris shared the latest developments in his recruitment following an impressive run along the Puma PRO16 League circuit with his club team, Select Basketball. His shotmaking and versatility helped him earn all-tournament first team honors from Puma and well-deserved notoriety on social media from scouts in attendance.
Harris is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the No. 3 rising senior in the state of Washington. Schools across the West have joined the recruiting mix for Harris recently, with offers coming in from Boise State, New Mexico, Colorado State, Oregon State and Washington since the start of July. According to 247Sports, He went on a visit with Boise State in June and has two more lined up with Iowa (July 27) and Oregon State (Sept. 5) ahead of his senior season.
Harris was named the Greater Helens League MVP and defensive player of the year at the end of his junior season, averaging 18.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while guiding the Papermakers to an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs.
Harris' father, Jason is an assistant coach at Camas and played college basketball at Portland.
Gonzaga's coaching staff was busy this past weekend laying groundwork with several of the top recruiting targets in the 2026 and 2027 classes. Four-stars Dooney Johnson and Gene Roebuck announced their offers from the Zags on Tuesday as well, and not long after JRob Croy posted about his Gonzaga offer on Monday.