Gonzaga offers Davis Fogle, four-star recruit in 2025 class
Gonzaga continues its focus on the 2025 recruiting class.
Davis Fogle, the top-rated 2025 recruit in Washington, announced on social media that he has received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound guard out of Anacortes High School is a top-10 player at his position according to 247Sports. As a sophomore, he averaged 24.6 points and was named the 2023 Northwest Conference Player of the Year.
Earlier this month, Fogle transferred out of state to play his senior year at AZ Compass Prep. The school in Chandler, Arizona, has produced three NBA players — Jabari Walker (Portland Trail Blazers), TyTy Washington (Milwaukee Bucks) and Maxwell Lewis (Los Angeles Lakers) — as well as numerous Divison-I talents including UCLA’s Dylan Andrews, Illinois’ Kylan Boswell, Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross and Kansas’ A.J. Storr. The Lions won the state championship last season.
Fogle took an unofficial visit to Gonzaga and was in attendance for the home opener against Yale on Nov. 10. Here’s what Fogle said about his trip to Spokane in an interview with 247Sports:
Stephen Gentry recruits me. I went there for their first game of the year against Yale. I watched their shootaround. I see how much they develop their guys. If you go there, you will leave a better player. They put guys into the league. The coaching staff is friendly and nice.
Fogle has also been contacted by Boise State, Saint Mary’s and Washington among others. He completed an official visit to Nebraska in October.