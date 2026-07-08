Gonzaga offers top-20 2028 prospect Jordan Mize

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs coaching staff are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the 2026-27 roster, while actively recruiting high school talent from both the 2027 and 2028 classes.

The team's first known connection to the 2028 class was contact with Seattle area star Quentin Mosby, but now the team has made its first public offer to a recruit in the junior class.

Jordan Mize, a 6'5 shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School, indicated Tuesday via Instagram that he received an offer from Gonzaga, mentioning GU assistant coach RJay Barsh by name.

It is the seventh reported offer for Mize at 247Sports, with the Zags joining USC, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, TCU, Utah, and Oregon State. Mize also reported offers from Washington and Cal on his Instagram account over the last week.

Who is Jordan Mize?

Mize is a 6'5 guard currently playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He rocketed up the class rankings at 247Sports, moving from No. 48 to No. 17 after a really strong performance on the AAU circuit. He also participated in USA Basketball tryouts for the FIBA U17 team, and while he did not make the cut, his performance helped elevate his stock significantly.

With NW Rotary Nike in the EYBL, Mize averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game in the spring, showcasing excellent two-way versatility and positional size.

Mize is at his best when getting downhill and finishing through contact - skills that will only get better as he fills out. But the 6'5 guard also shows flashes of creativity with the ball and an ability to knock down open shots, although he has room to grow in that area.

His size and strength make him capable of playing either the two or the three at the next level, and his instincts defensively give him high upside on that end of the floor as well.

Fit at Gonzaga

While the Zags have certainly focused a lot of attention on the transfer portal and international recruiting lately, the staff still goes after domestic high school talent that fits the system. Davis Fogle was a great addition in the 2025 class, while both 2026 recruits Luca Foster and Sam Funches have promising futures in Spokane.

Thus far, 6'7 wing Dooney Johnson is the lone commitment in the 2027 class for the Zags, with the team also in pursuit of 5-star combo guard Jalen Davis and 4-star wing Gene Roebuck.

Mize is another big, physical wing who looks like the exact kind of player Gonzaga has targeted on the recruiting trail these past few cycles - and they often succeed when making very early offers to players who are on the rise.