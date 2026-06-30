Gonzaga shares first look at incoming freshman trio

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs leaned heavily into the transfer portal and international market over the past few years to provide an immediate boost to the roster in this new NIL era.

That doesn't mean they've abandoned the tried and true method of developing high school hoopers. In fact - if this year's class is any indication - it is actually quite the contrary.

The Gonzaga men's basketball social media account posted first looks at the team's trio of incoming freshmen, giving fans an early taste of what to expect from this dynamic, talented 2026 recruiting class as they embark on their first collegiate season.

Guard Luca Foster

The Freshman from Philly 🔔 pic.twitter.com/Mp4Qr3EK9t — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 25, 2026

Luca Foster was the first of Gonzaga's 2026 class to commit to the program, and the first to arrive in Spokane - eagerly anticipating his collegiate debut after he picked the Zags following visits to Villanova, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma, and others.

A 6'5 guard with a 6'9 wingspan, Foster is a dynamic scorer who shot 39% on the EYBL circuit last summer, and who could make an immediate impact on Gonzaga thanks to their current lack of backcourt depth.

Foster was ranked No. 50 in the class at 247Sports, and his strong senior season at Link Academy is a promising sign of things to come for the "freshman from Philly".

Center Sam Funches

Next Up: Sam Funches 😤 pic.twitter.com/MjRqNtXXSH — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 23, 2026

Funches was a priority target of Gonzaga's for over a year, ultimately committing a few weeks after visiting last October for Kraziness in the Kennel. A 7'0 big man with a 7'5 wingspan, Funches has extremely high upside as a two-way big who can protect the rim and step out to hit outside shots.

The Mississippi native was instructed to build muscle this summer by Gonzaga's coaching staff, and it would not be a surprise at all if Funches redshirted in 2026-27. The Zags currently boast ASU transfer Massamba Diop, returning All-American candidate Braden Huff, and - assuming he gets eligibility - 21-year-old Real Madrid center Izan Almansa in a loaded frontcourt. That's not to mention 6'9 forward Parker Jefferson, who redshirted last year and is likely ahead of Funches in the pecking order for now.

Still, spending every practice going up against Diop and Huff will only make Funches stronger and better, and the track record Gonzaga has at developing big men more than speaks for itself - making him a crucial player to watch both now and in the future.

Wing Carter Nilson

First Look at Carter 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EJRbV9Y85a — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 26, 2026

Nilson isn't really the main highlight in the video clip shared by Gonzaga, with Mario Saint-Supery making a ridiculous behind-his-head pass to the 6'5 wing in the corner - who buries a three.

Still, it's nice to see Nilson - the son of former Zag walk-on and WCC Defensive Player of the Year Mike Nilson - getting some run in this offseason.

Nilson starred at local Gonzaga Prep high school, and he and his dad became the first father-son duo to both be coached by Mark Few.

Nilson is not expected to be part of GU's rotation this upcoming season, and he could end up redshirting like many Zag walk-ons - including teammate Alonzo Metz - have done in the past.

Still, with good size, a basketball bloodline, and a strong outside shot, Nilson isn't your average walk-on - and he's worth keeping an eye on as the summer goes on.