Gonzaga reaches out to fast-rising 2028 Seattle combo guard drawing national interest

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs coaching staff have quite a few targets in the 2027 recruiting class, but already attention is starting to turn to 2028.

Quentin Mosby, a 6'2 combo guard from Seattle, recently revealed Gonzaga has been in contact after his impressive run with Seattle Select on the AAU circuit.

In an interview with Pro Insight, Mosby said Gonzaga and Oregon contacted him recently, adding them to a list of four programs that have already offered him a scholarship: Washington, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Weber State.

Additional reports indicate Mosby has also heard from Utah State, Utah, Georgia, UCLA, BYU, Saint Mary's, and Vanderbilt, among others, making him one of the highest risers in the 2028 class.

We spoke with ‘28 Quentin Mosby this month at #Future60 in FL and talked about his game, players he enjoys watching, his background in ⚽️, who he looks up to, the latest with his recruitment, what he’s looking for in a college program, staying level-headed, and more (sound 🔊… pic.twitter.com/d3u05u9Jj7 — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) June 16, 2026

Mosby plays at Lakeside High School and suited up for Seattle Select this summer, the same AAU program that once rostered Gonzaga sophomore Davis Fogle.

During UAA Session 2, Mosby averaged 24.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, and his performance at the UA Future 60 caught many eyeballs as well, including Travis Branham at 247Sports, who praised his three-level scoring, feel for the game, self-creation skills, and ball screen navigation.

Future Zag?

It's too early to tell how serious Gonzaga is in their pursuit of Mosby, but the program loves keeping homegrown kids in state whenever possible. Fogle is the latest highly ranked Washington product to end up at Gonzaga, while the team remains in heavy pursuit of 5-star combo guard and Bremerton native Jalen Davis in the 2027 class.

At 6'2, Mosby would go against the team's recent push for taller, lengthier guards, but his potential as a go-to scorer and as a combo guard who can play on and off the ball makes him a tantalizing prospect for the coaches to keep tabs on as he continues his high school development.

As of now, Mosby is the first 2028 recruit to publicly reveal a conversation with Gonzaga, but the staff is likely evaluating multiple recruits in the class as they continue to build for the future in the new Pac-12.

More recruiting updates

Gonzaga has dialed in on a trio of targets in the 2027 class - 6'7 4-star wing Dooney Johnson, who committed to the Zags back in October, as well as 6'5 4-star guard Gene Roebuck III and the cream of the crop, Davis, who recently captured a ton of attention for his dominant performance at Section 7 in Arizona.

Johnson has exploded up rankings with strong performances at both the Pangos All-American camp and the NBPA Top 100, where he was teammates with Roebuck in a potential glimpse into Gonzaga's future backcourt.

The staff currently has three recruits in the incoming 2026 class: 4-star wing Luca Foster, 4-star center Sam Funches, and walk-on Carter Nilson from Gonzaga Prep. Those three, along with 21-year-old big man Izan Almansa from Spain and 18-year-old French guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa, will help make up a very young roster for the Zags in 2026-27.