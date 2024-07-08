Gonzaga players in 2024 Paris Olympics: Domantas Sabonis, Lithuania fail to qualify
The group stage for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set following the conclusion of four FIBA qualifier tournaments around the globe.
Puerto Rico, which hadn’t appeared in an Olympic basketball tournament since 2004, claimed one of the final four tickets on Sunday after a 79-68 win over Lithuania and former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout Domantas Sabonis in the final round of the San Juan qualifier. The Sacramento Kings’ All-NBA forward had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, but it wasn’t enough as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals, including four 3-pointers, for Team Puerto Rico.
"We let this game get away from us,” Sabonis said. “We couldn't find ways to score on the offensive end and especially get stops when we needed to."
Along with Puerto Rico, Brazil, Greece and Spain punched their tickets to Paris as well.
Sabonis helped guide Team Lithuania to three victories to open the Olympic qualifier, which included a 22-point, 9-rebound effort against Ivory Coast in the group phase. After a win over Mexico (a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for Sabonis), Lithuania’s scorching offense was brought to a halt by Alvarado and company. Even with help from the tournament’s leading scorer, Marius Grigoni (17.5 points per game), Sabonis won’t have a chance to represent his home country in Paris later this month.
Still, a slew of former Zags are set to compete for the gold medal in 5-on-5 basketball — including the program’s head coach, Mark Few, who’ll be an assistant coach with Team USA.
With the 12-team group stage set, here’s an updated look at which past Bulldogs could be making the trip to Paris:
Note: Some national teams have yet to narrow down their 12-man rosters and likely won’t until Group Stage starts on July 27
KELLY OLYNYK, CANADA
Olynyk joined Team Canada’s training camp that was held in Toronto last week ahead of an exhibition against Team USA in Las Vegas on July 10. The 33-year-old figures to secure a spot on the 12-man roster that’ll make the historic trip to Paris after he served as a key contributor and valuable presence as a veteran at the World Cup last summer, when he helped the Canadians qualify for its first Olympics in men’s 5-on-5 basketball since 2000. Ranked No. 7 on FIBA’s World Rankings, Canada will make a strong push for the gold behind All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), NBA champion Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors) and Olynyk, along with a slew of other NBA talent.
After its exhibition against Team USA, Team Canada (Group A) begins the group phase against the winner of the Greece Olympic Qualifying Tournament on July 27. Then Australia (July 30) and Spain (Aug. 2).
ANDREW NEMBHARD, CANADA
Nembhard has the opportunity to join Olynyk with Team Canada after the 6-foot-5 guard accepted an invite to training camp following an impressive playoff debut with the Indiana Pacers. The second-year pro helped guide Indy to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 20-point performance in Game 7 of the second round against the New York Knicks and a clutch 3-pointer in Game 3 of the series that kept the Pacers out of a 3-0 hole. In 17 playoff games, Nembhard averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 56.0% from the field and 48.3% from downtown.
RUI HACHIMURA, JAPAN
Hachimura headlined Team Japan’s 16-man roster that was announced in late June, as the 6-foot-8 forward is likely to represent his home country in back-to-back Olympic Games.
While it’s a historic journey (Japan hasn’t qualified in men’s basketball in back-to-back Games since 1972 and 1976), Japan doesn’t want to relive the experiences from the 2020 Games, in which it went 0-3 and finished 11th out of 12th in the final standings as the host country. Coming off its qualification at the World Cup last summer, which Hachimura was absent for, Team Japan will look to build off that moment with most of the roster returning for the trip to Paris.
Japan (Group B) takes on reigning World Cup champion Germany (July 27) followed by France (July 30).
FILIP PETRUSEV, SERBIA
Petrusev was among the 16 candidates chosen to compete for the 12 roster spots on the Serbian national team, which is expected to feature three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets along with a handful of former and current NBA talent.
Petrusev helped the the Serbs take home the silver medal at the World Cup without its star Jokic at the held, as Petrusev averaged 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in six appearances, including a 10-point outing in the final round against Germany.
Coming off a EuroLeague Final Four appearance with Olympiacos, Petrsuev is reportedly close to rejoining Crvena Zvezda, a Serbian club team in the ABA League first division with whom Petrusev played for in 2022 following a short stint in the NBA Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-10 post made his NBA debut with the Sixers this past October before being traded (and released) by the Sacramento Kings weeks later, in which he signed with Olympiacos.