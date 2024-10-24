Gonzaga players in NBA: 11 Zags feature on opening day rosters
Deep in the belly of the McCarthey Athletic Center, along the tunnels that lead from the home team’s locker room on the Eastside of the building, every former Gonzaga men’s basketball player who’s played in the NBA has their jersey hung and framed on the wall as a reminder to the current players of what can be achieved if they put in the effort.
The shrine has grown at a rapid rate over the past decade or so, as Mark Few and the Bulldogs have made Spokane a hub for future pro basketball players throughout the program’s unrivaled streak of success in the NCAA Tournament. Nine Zags have been selected in the past five NBA Drafts, with six of those players going in the first round, and all but one has managed to stick around in the association in that span. A study from Fox Sports Research went even deeper dive into the numbers and found Gonzaga was one of the five best schools in the nation at developing NBA talent.
With the 2024-25 NBA season officially underway, there are 11 former Bulldogs on 11 different rosters. Only seven other programs in the country have at least that many alumni actively playing. Kentucky (29 NBAers) leads all schools.
Here’s a look at the 11 former Zags and what’s at stake for each of them as they dive into the 2024-25 season.
BRANDON CLARKE — MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Sat out most of 2023-24 with Achilles injury
The Memphis Grizzlies hope to get back on track and contend for one of the top seeds in the Western Conference following an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign. Head coach Taylor Jenkins had a record 33 players suit up for him last season, to which the Grizzlies finished 27-55 without most of their key rotational players, including Brandon Clarke. The 6-foot-8 forward missed all but six games due to an Achilles injury he suffered in March 2023.
Achilles injuries have the reputation of derailing the careers of unfortunate players who couldn’t quite regain their step after injury. Still, there’s a path for the high-flying Clarke to still be productive on offense as a stretch forward rather than exclusively play the role of rim-runner. Clarke’s 3-point numbers have dropped since his rookie season and his shot mechanics don’t look as crisp, but there’s still time for the 27-year-old to regain his confidence and improve his marksmanship from the outside.
Clarke had two points and grabbed three rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in Memphis’ 126-124 win over the Utah Jazz in the season opener on Wednesday.
ZACH COLLINS — SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Embracing role next to future superstar Victor Wembanyama
Every night throughout his rookie season, it felt like Victor Wembanyama was doing something no one had seen done before on a basketball court. The 7-foot-4 French phenom is anything but the typical big man with how he can dribble, pass, shoot and of course defend the rim. The 20-year-old is line to be the face of the league sooner rather than later, but even so, Wembanyama won’t be able to take the Spurs to the promised land alone.
Zach Collins, heading into his seventh NBA season, figures to be one of the key pieces surrounding the team’s franchise player for the future. The 6-foot-11 post was productive in 2023-24, as he averaged 11.2 points (second-most in his career) to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, though his 3-point field goal percentage took a slight dip to 32.0% (down from 37.4% in 2022-23).
San Antonio brought in reinforcements this offseason when it signed Chris Paul to pair with Wembanyama, as well as drafted UConn’s Stephon Castle to learn from the future Hall-of-Fame point guard before it’s his turn to take the wheel. It all might seem futile in a highly competitive Western Conference, though 2024-25 could be an important building block toward a brighter future.
RUI HACHIMURA — LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Poised for starting role in JJ Redick’s rotation
Davin Ham and his coaching staff weren’t inclined to heavily feature Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup for most of last season, despite big performances from the 6-foot-8 forward in the 2023 playoffs the year prior.
After a rough start for the purple and gold, Hachimura was an instrumental piece in a midseason turnaround that saw LA win 20 of its final 32 regular season games and make a late playoff push with the 25-year-old in the starting lineup. He averaged 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 57.6% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown in that stretch.
Coming off a short run with Japan in the Paris Games, Hachimura didn’t hold back in the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week. Hachimura scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in 35 minutes to help LA down last season’s Western Conference finalist, 110-103. Hachimura also had a game-best +19 plus/minus score.
CHET HOLMGREN — OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
OKC’s championship window has officially opened
The Thunder shocked the NBA last season as the youngest team to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 57-25 record. Chet Holmgren had a lot to do with that, as the 7-foot-1 post put together a historic rookie campaign that rivaled Wembanyama in terms of overall production on both ends of the floor. According to Stathead, Holmgren was the first player in NBA history to finish a season with at least 200 assists, 190 blocks and 129 3-pointers made.
The sky is certainly the limit for the former No. 2 overall pick, though the rest of the league has taken notice of OKC’s accelerated rebuild and won’t be caught off guard by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company. The good news for Holmgren is that he’ll have more help in the frontcourt after the Thunder brought in Isaiah Hartenstein to solidify the interior and rip down rebounds. The addition of Alex Caruso is another major boost on the defensive end of the floor.
Sam Presti’s offseason additions have made OKC a trendy pick to win the 2025 NBA championship. According to Fanduel, the Thunder sit at +650 odds to go all the way this season. Only the Boston Celtics (+350) have better odds to go back-to-back.
COREY KISPERT — WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Signed four-year, $54 million extension on Oct. 21
In the final hours leading up to the deadline for all rookie-scale contracts to be signed, Corey Kispert inked a lucrative deal that will keep him in the nation’s capital through his age-30 season (2029-30). The 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft has shown steady development in his first three years as a pro, despite his name being tossed around in trade rumors from time to time. Washington has been stuck in purgatory since the Bradley Beal trade, with Kispert being one of the few bright spots since his arrival.
The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter made a lot of improvements to his game last season, as he averaged 13.4 points and shot 38.3% from downtown on 6.0 3-point attempts per game.
ANDREW NEMBHARD — INDIANA PACERS
Signed 3-year, $59 million extension this offseason
Andrew Nembhard parlayed an impressive playoff run in his second year as a pro into a lucrative 3-year, $59 million extension with the Indiana Pacers and a spot on the Canadian national team for the Olympic Games. Quite the offseason for the 24-year-old who’s set to make over $18 million annually starting in the 2025-26 season.
The Pacers are running it back with essentially the same bunch from last season, which means Nembhard has taken his place in the starting lineup next to Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt. That tandem proved dynamic at times throughout Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Nembhard elevated his game further when Haliburton went down due to injury in the ECF. Carlisle has spoken highly about the former second-round pick’s game and the Pacers put a hefty commitment into Nembhard’s future — all signs he should have an even bigger role in year three.
Nembhard had eight points and seven assists in the Pacers’ 115-109 win over the Detroit Pistons in their season opener on Wednesday.
KELLY OLYNYK — TORONTO RAPTORS
A respected NBA veteran, Kelly Olynyk is the voice of reason on a young Raptors squad
The 33-year-old NBA veteran has had a career renaissance as of late. While he might not be an imposing big man down low, Kelly Olynyk has adapted his game to fit the needs of the modern NBA over the latter half of his career, as the 6-foot-11 forward continues to play a high level through his playmaking and high basketball IQ.
Those two traits have extended Olynyk’s career well past the mean for most power forwards and centers from his draft class. In fact, only five players from the 2013 draft have logged more games than him. Let alone the fact that most big men from that era have retired or are currently playing somewhere overseas.
Not Olynyk, though. He’s back home playing his best basketball as a pro.
DOMANTAS SABONIS — SACRAMENTO KINGS
All-NBA forward looks to take Sacramento back to the postseason
Domantas Sabonis enters his eighth NBA season with more attention focused on him than he’s used to, after his brief stardom in Netflix’s “Starting Five” docuseries that premiered earlier this month and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Sabonis’ personal life and basketball career.
The 6-foot-11 Lithuanian and son of Hall-of-Fame center Arvydas Sabonis has never been one to seek out the spotlight, though he’ll likely have a few more eyeballs on him this season. Rightfully so, considering Sabonis is coming off a historic season in which he averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists — a stat line only Wilt Chamberlain has put together before in NBA history. Sabonis also had the most double-doubles (77) since Moses Malone in 1979.
On paper, it appears Domantas Sabonis and company are set up to make another push for the playoffs in the crowded West. The Kings made a big splash this offseason when they traded for DeMar DeRozan, who should help create offense with his ability to score in the midrange.
JULIAN STRAWTHER — DENVER NUGGETS
In line for a bigger role as a sophomore
Julian Strawther couldn’t be stopped in the months leading up to his sophomore season with the Nuggets, as he led the NBA Summer League in points per game before leading the league in total points during the preseason. Needless to say, the 6-foot-7 forward is in line for a bigger role in year two as a pro, especially when looking at who’s available for Denver at the wing position this season.
JALEN SUGGS — ORLANDO MAGIC
Signed five-year, $150.5 million contract extension on Oct. 21.
Opening day-eve was a special one for another member of Gonzaga’s 2021 draft class, and deservingly so. After being named All-Defensive Second Team and earning votes for the most improved player and defensive player of the year last season, Jalen Suggs signed a five-year, $150.5 million extension with the Orlando Magic.
The 6-foot-5 guard put up a career-best 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range as a third-year pro — two years after shooting 21.4% as a rookie. If Suggs can continue to take strides as an outside shooter on higher volume, the Magic will be contenders in the East for years to come.
Suggs helped Orlando get off to a 1-0 start with a 116-97 win over the Miami Heat in the seaosn opener on Wednesday. Suggs had 11 points and dished out four assists in 13 minutes.
ANTON WATSON — BOSTON CELTICS
The newest Zag in the NBA prepares for his first season with the Boston Celtics
Anton Watson’s first NBA impression in summer league showcased many of the qualities that made him an intriguing pro prospect. Off-ball cuts, switching screens on defense, hustling for rebounds and a willingness to shoot 3s all stood out from Watson’s run in Las Vegas, which earned him a two-way contract from the Boston Celtics.
As the 54th overall pick in the most recent draft, the Spokane native will likely spend most of his rookie season with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Maine should provide opportunities for him to get called up to the main squad at various points in the season, but with most of last season’s championship group back, expect a heavy dose of Watson at the G League level.