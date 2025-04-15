Gonzaga reached out to Arizona State transfer Adam Miller
The list of skilled guards who've been contacted by Gonzaga since the transfer portal window opened last month continues to grow.
On Monday, Arizona State transfer Adam Miller became the latest backcourt player to hear from the Bulldogs, as the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has reportedly heard from a slew of power conference programs since entering his name into the portal Sunday.
Miller spent the past two seasons playing for Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils, appearing in 53 games and making 51 starts during his time in Tempe, Arizona. This past season, he averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range. By the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Miller was dealing with a hip pointer as well as an oblique injury.
The Zags are somewhat familiar with Miller's game from their run-in with the Sun Devils this past season at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Miller recorded a pair of 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists and finished with eight points as Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 88-80 victory on Nov. 10. He also had 16 points against Santa Clara the game prior.
A native of Peoria, Illinois, Miller was a four-star recruit when he committed to Illinois over Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville and Wake Forest. He transferred to LSU after his freshman season, but had to take a redshirt year when he suffered an ACL injury during a preseason practice with the Tigers. Miller rejoined LSU in 2022-23 to average 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 33 games.
It's no secret the Bulldogs are in need of help in the backcourt with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle set to graduate this spring. Braeden Smith, a 6-foot-tall redshirt junior in 2025-26, is set to take the point guard reins moving forward, while Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior season and provide more defensive versatility along the perimeter.
Offensively, 3-point shooting is a must-get for the Zags this offseason. Miller's numbers from last season indicate his skillset could fit the bill.