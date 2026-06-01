Gonzaga reaches out to top available 2026 recruit after Georgetown decommitment

As the calendar flips to June, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs still have a surprising five roster spots yet to be filled.

11 total players departed last year's squad, and thus far the Zags have replaced them with a pair of Big 12 transfers in Massamba Diop (Arizona State) and Isiah Harwell (Houston), as well as incoming freshmen Luca Foster and Sam Funches, and international big man Izan Almansa from Real Madrid.

The team has no doubt prioritized youth this offseason, with two freshmen, two rising sophomores, and Almansa, who just turned 21 years old.

Gonzaga's latest target continues that trend, with a report from Owen Rosen indicating the Zags are among many teams that have contacted Alex Constanza, a 4-star small forward in the 2026 class who recently decommitted from Georgetown.

Gonzaga is joined by Baylor, Houston, Creighton, Auburn, Virginia, Seton Hall, Butler, San Diego State, UNLV, and Florida Atlantic in reaching out to Constanza, who announced his decision to reopen his recruitment back on April 14.

#UPDATE: Since reopening his recruitment from Georgetown earlier this offseason, 2026 4⭐️ SF Alex Constanza has heard from Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, Creighton, Butler, Auburn, UNLV, Virginia, Seton Hall, San Diego State, and FAU, per sources.



The Top-20 SF and Top-60 overall… pic.twitter.com/HZzWqXgXTF — Big East Hoyas: Owen Rosen (@BigEastHoyas) May 31, 2026

Who is Alex Constanza?

Constanza is a 6'8 forward who most recently played at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, OH. He ranks No. 77 in the 2026 class at 247Sports, although ESPN (46) and Rivals (58) are higher on the Miami native. Even so, Constanza is currently the highest-ranked freshman available on the market, with only two other recruits ranked in 247's top 150 who don't have a program in Christian Gibson (No. 127) and Preston Wade (No. 138).

Constanza initially picked Georgetown after taking visits to NC State, Syracuse, Kansas, and Illinois. He also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, Washington, and Creighton, among others, so it is no surprise to see a lengthy list of suitors now that he's available once more.

Constanza offers excellent positional size at 6'8 with a 7'1 wingspan, and showed a lot of offensive versatility in transition and in halfcourt sets. He has a beautiful shooting stroke, although consistency still needs to develop for him on the perimeter.

Fit at Gonzaga

Gonzaga has just four non-frontcourt players competing for rotation spots in returners Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery, as well as Harwell and Foster. Constanza would provide depth at the wing and a developmental player for Few and the coaching staff to mold.

While the Zags are likely to target 1-2 guards who can instantly contribute to this roster in 2026-27, Constanza is more of a long-term play who can get familiar with the system and grow into a bigger role as a sophomore or junior, alongside Foster, Funches, and 2027 4-star commit Dooney Johnson.