Highly touted Gonzaga freshman arrives in Spokane ahead of 2026-27 season

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are embracing a youth movement for the 2026-27 season, their first in the new-look Pac-12.

The team secured a pair of transfer portal additions who are both entering their sophomore year in Houston's Isiah Harwell and Arizona State's Massamba Diop, joining returning sophomores Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle, as well as redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson and the team's lone upperclassmen, senior Braden Huff.

On top of that, the Zags are also bringing in a pair of 4-star freshmen in small forward Luca Foster and center Sam Funches, both of whom could compete for minutes right away.

While Funches spent time this month competing at training camp for Team USA's U18 FIBA AmeriCup roster, Foster has already arrived in Spokane to prepare for summer workouts and his first collegiate season.

Appears incoming freshman wing Luca Foster is already settling in at Gonzaga. Summer workouts start in early July. pic.twitter.com/dWlZUO8qNi — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) May 25, 2026

Foster, Funches, and the rest of Gonzaga's roster will begin summer workouts in July, but the 6'5 wing is already getting settled in his new home after wrapping up a strong senior year at Link Academy.

Who is Luca Foster?

Foster was Gonzaga's third and final commitment of the 2026 recruiting class, following German guard Jack Kayil and Funches. Kayil has since declared his intention to remain in the NBA draft process, potentially clearing a path for Foster to secure more playing time as a freshman this upcoming season.

The 6'5 wing is from Wayne, PA, and spent his senior year playing in Missouri for Link Academy. He climbed as high as No. 39 in the 2026 class rankings at 247Sports, finishing at No. 50 in the site's final rankings released earlier this month.

Described as a smooth scoring wing, Foster steadily improved as an outside shooter throughout his high school career, drilling 39% of his three-point attempts in EYBL play last summer. Standing 6'5 with a 6'9 wingspan, Foster has the length, mobility, and scoring drive to be an impact player right away - with plenty of similarities to where Fogle was at this stage last year.

Fit at Gonzaga

Fogle is Gonzaga's projected starting small forward, while Harwell will play the two with Saint-Supery running point. The loss of Kayil leaves plenty of opportunity in GU's backcourt, although the team is expected to add at least one, possibly two, guards to the roster either via the transfer portal or on the international market.

Even so, Foster's outside shooting, length on the perimeter, and experience playing against high-level high school competition could make him a contributor this season in Spokane - especially with his early arrival and eagerness to get acclimated to coach Few's system.