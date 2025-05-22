Gonzaga remains in the mix for a highly-touted transfer portal guard
The race for USC transfer guard Desmond Claude is heating up.
With Florida out of the mix, Alabama, Gonzaga and Washington have emerged as the top three contenders to land Claude, according to a report from 247Sports' Isaac Trotter. The Bulldogs have been in contact with the 6-foot-5 guard since he made a last-minute decision to enter the portal a month ago, though Claude's recruitment has required Mark Few and company to be patient while he arranged visits with other schools in the meantime.
Claude was supposed to be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this past week, visiting with Nate Oats' staff and the Crimson Tide. That trip was postponed, however, opening up opportunities for Claude's other interested parties to gain ground. Claude, who's going through the NBA Draft process as well, has until May 25 to withdraw his name and return to college if he decides to wait another year before going pro.
Claude, ranked by EvanMiya.com as the No. 3 transfer available, is coming off averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds with the Trojans in 2024-25, earning him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He shot 48.2% from the field, including 30.7% from 3-point range, and converted 76.4% of his free-throw attempts last season as well.
Another interesting caveat regarding Claude's recruitment to follow along with — it could directly impact Gonzaga's involvement with Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster. The 6-foot-7 forward is reportedly considering Gonzaga and Washington, too, pitting the in-state schools against each other in two separate recruiting battles. Per Trotter, those battles will likely end in "either-or" situations for the Zags and Huskies. Arizona State is also in the mix for Grant-Foster, who's a former Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year and currently a top-20 transfer prospect.
The Bulldogs have brought in one commit via the portal this offseason in Adam Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who shot nearly 43% from 3-point range with the Sun Devils last season. Adding another skilled scorer who's also a positive impact defensively to the ranks would go a long way for the Zags on both ends of the floor in 2025-26.