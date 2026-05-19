Gonzaga reportedly in contact with high-scoring transfer guard
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have not shied away from going after talented players however they can get them.
Whether that's scouring the furthest corners of the globe to bring in international stars, tapping into transfers long before it became the norm, or going after former G League players, this staff is relentless in the pursuit of the perfect roster to bring Spokane a national championship.
The Zags are reportedly connected to a talented guard transfer in James White, who remains available after not playing last year - in part due to his checkered past.
According to JPR on Twitter, White has recently been in contact with Gonzaga as well as Rutgers, Baylor, Notre Dame, Kansas, and fellow Pac-12 foe Boise State.
High Risk, High Reward
White began his college career in the SEC at Ole Miss, where he played 47 games across two seasons from 2021 to 2023. The 6'5 guard played 11.1 minutes per game and posted averages of 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds before departing via the portal and landing at UAB in the American in 2023-24.
White only played seven games with the Blazers, averaging 3.4 points in 10.9 minutes, before departing the program for personal reasons and resurfacing at New Orleans in the Southland in 2024-25.
That's where the Georgia native really exploded. In 20 games and 19 starts, White averaged a whopping 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 46.5% on twos and 33% from three in 33.9 minutes per game - placing in the top 25 in the country in scoring.
However, White did not play after Jan. 27 when he and three of his teammates were suspended due to an investigation related to sports betting. The full details never surfaced, and with multiple power conference programs showing interest, it seems likely - though not guaranteed - that White's name has been cleared.
White entered the transfer portal after the 2024-25 season at New Orleans but never landed anywhere. The senior reportedly holds a waiver for two more years of eligibility, although the impending five-in-five rules could present a challenge in that regard.
Fit at Gonzaga
White would help fill the gap created by Jack Kayil's decision to stay in the NBA draft, which leaves the Bulldogs with just Mario Saint-Supery and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell in the backcourt.
White would likely be a sixth man with Harwell starting alongside Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle, and his ability to create his own shot and get downhill would give the Zags a different look offensively while putting added pressure on the defense.
The 6'5 guard is a career 29.5% three point shooter on a low volume, so Gonzaga would want to find more shooting elsewhere if they were to bring the senior into the fold. However, White provides enough of what the Zags need to make it a worthwhile pursuit - assuming he is all cleared through the NCAA.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB