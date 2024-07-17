Gonzaga's Ben Gregg raises money for second annual back-to-school shopping event
As he prepares for his senior season, Gonzaga men’s basketball forward Ben Gregg is adjusting to a leadership role on the court.
While his passion can be seen after every big play with a flex and a roar to the crowd, Gregg thinks he has a more mellow personality than what fans might perceive. He didn’t need to be outspoken in the past, as guys like Corey Kispert and later Anton Watson took on the responsibility of being the team’s role model. As the longest-tenured Zag heading into the 2024-25 season, that baton is passed onto Gregg.
“The biggest thing for me [this offseason] is kind of growing into that leadership role," Gregg said. "Being more vocal — that's something I've kind of struggled with. Now that I'm kind of in that senior role I gotta step up as a leader."
Off the court, Gregg’s generosity and philanthropy have exemplified what it means to be a leader in the community. With every NIL deal he’s signed a form of community service has followed — whether that be with the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” campaign during the holidays or back-to-school shopping with kids in the summer, Gregg has found different ways to give back to those in both Spokane and his hometown of Clackamas, Oregon.
Over Hoopfest weekend, Gregg and former Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton were each presented with the “Big Heart Award” from from Rick Clark, the executive director and founder of Giving Back Spokane, for their work in the community. The pair of Bulldogs helped raise over $250,000 to help struggling families with food, clothing and housing.
“Getting those types of awards, I think they mean more than the basketball, on-the-court stuff,” Gregg said. “That’s something I pride myself on. Just being able to help the community wherever I can.”
Gregg’s relationship with Clark grew after he’d seen the kind of impact Bolton had with his acts of service, and with his parents being active in their community back home, Gregg became a big face in Spokane for what he did off the court.
“Rick Clark has been huge for me, and Rasir, seeing what they did in the community while he was here, I just kind of tagged along and me and Rick’s relationship grew,” Gregg said. “We continue to do stuff in the community whenever we can help kids get clothes for the winter, giving families food.”
Gregg’s upcoming venture with the community has partnered him the Mullen-Polk Foundation, a Washington-based non-profit that provides services for children and families involved in the foster care system. Together Gregg and Mullen-Polk are raising money to take a group of kids back-to-school shopping in August and “make them feel like rockstars for the day.”
“I did the same thing last year and some of the stories they had and what they’d been through growing up, it is just nothing any kid should have to go through,” Gregg said.
Gregg shared more about his work in the community and what he has planned this summer on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
Click here to donate to Gregg’s second annual back-to-school shopping event.
Produced by Thomas Gallagher.
