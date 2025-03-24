Gonzaga's Dusty Stromer enters transfer portal
Dusty Stromer is the first player from the Gonzaga Bulldogs to put his name into the transfer portal this offseason, as the sophomore wing is in search of a new school following two seasons in Spokane.
Stromer, a former four-star recruit from Notre Dame High School (California), played in 69 out of a possible 70 games during his time with the Zags, missing just one contest this past season due to illness. Stromer played all 35 games and made 15 starts his freshman year in 2023-24, though his playing time and productivity took a dip as a sophomore.
In 34 games this season, including one start, Stromer put up 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per contest — down from his average of 23.5 minutes his freshman season. Stromer shot 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc on 2.3 attempts per game. As a freshman, he knocked down 35.8% of his 3s on higher volume (2.7 attempts per game).
While his offensive game continued to develop over time, Stromer earned significant playing time with his hustle on the defensive end of the floor, especially on the boards and loose balls. According to sportreference.com, Stromer's 2.5 plus/minus score on defense ranked eighth in the West Coast Conference in 2023-24. He was also top 20 in the WCC in defensive rating and block percentage as a freshman.
A native of Sherman Oaks, California, Stromer was the No. 47-ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite. In May 2022, he chose to play for Mark Few and Gonzaga over his other three finalists, Arizona, Houston and UCLA.
Starting on March 24, the transfer portal in men's basketball is open for 30 days.
