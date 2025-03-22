Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Houston Cougars: Live updates, highlights from NCAA Tournament game
The 8-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and 1-seeded Houston Cougars square off Saturday from Wichita, Kansas, for a spot in the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Tipoff is set for 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET at INTRUST Bank Arena. Fans can watch the round of 32 game on TNT or stream it on Max. A win would propel the Zags (26-8, 14-4 WCC) to their 10th consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16, which would be the longest streak since 1985, while the Cougars (31-4, 19-1 Big 12) strive for their sixth straight.
Gonzaga has an opportunity to play in the second weekend of the tournament after decimating 9-seeded Georgia, 89-68, on Thursday. The Zags never looked back after building a 13-0 advantage out of the gate, as it rolled to its 16th straight victory in the first round behind 24 points from Khalif Battle and 18 apiece from Braden Huff and Nolan Hickman.
Houston advanced to the second round after throttling 16-seeded SIU Edwardsville, 78-40, on Thursday. Four players scored in double-figures for Kelvin Sampson's squad, led by Milos Uzan's 16 points. LJ Cryer added 15 while Ja'Vier Francis chipped in 13 off the bench.
It's the first meeting on the hardwood between the Bulldogs and Cougars. No two teams in college hoops have won as many games over the last eight seasons as Gonzaga and Houston, which have 239 victories apiece during that span.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest update)
PREGAME UPDATE:
STARTING LINEUPS
For the third straight game, Gonzaga trots out Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Braden Huff and Graham Ike in its starting five.
Houston rolls out a familiar lineup as well with LJ Cryer, Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
Those 10 players have combined to play in more than 60 NCAA Tournament games heading into Saturday. Should make for quite the battle between two very experienced programs.
As the Texas Tech Red Raiders lead the Drake Bulldogs midway through the second half at INTRUST Bank Arena, the Zags and Cougars make their final preparations in their respective locker rooms ahead of this highly-anticipated round of 32 game.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Houston Cougars NCAA Tournament second round game
- What Houston players said ahead of NCAA Tournament game vs. Gonzaga: 'They got to play on our terms'