Gonzaga's Graydon Lemke enters transfer portal
Gonzaga's Graydon Lemke has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a post on social media Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10 forward from Las Vegas committed to the Bulldogs in July, joining Ismaila Diagne and Cade Orness in Gonzaga's 2024 freshmen class. Lemke redshirted the 2024-25 season, meaning he'll have four years of eligibility at his next school.
As a high school senior, Lemke guided Faith Lutheran (Nevada) to a 20-6 record, including a perfect 10-0 showing in 4A Mountain League play, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds en route to the 4A southern state semifinals. The Crusaders fell to Somerset Academy for the right to play in the state championship despite a 19-point game from Lemke.
After missing part of his junior season due to a torn Achilles, Lemke won league MVP as a senior and was one of the five finalists for the Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award. He was also nominated for the McDonald's All-American Games.
Lemke is the fourth player from Gonzaga to enter the portal, joining Dusty Stromer, Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo. Stromer committed to Grand Canyon, while Ajayi is headed for Butler. The Bulldogs have yet to land a transfer this spring.
“My time at Gonzaga has been an incredible chapter of my life — one filled with growth, unforgettable experiences, and lifelong relationships,” Lemke said in a message posted to X. “I’m beyond grateful to the coaching staff, my teammates, the training staff, and everyone involved with the program. Being a Zag meant everything to me.”
“During my time here, I took full advantage of every opportunity to develop both on and off the court. I’ve transformed my body, added strength and weight, and refined my game in ways that have prepared me to compete at the highest level of college basketball.”
“With that being said, I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility.”