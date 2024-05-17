Gonzaga’s Jorge Sanz breaks down how the Bulldogs utilize analytics on the court
Basketball, like many other sports, has become a game of numbers.
The traditional box score isn’t enough anymore. Advanced metrics that calculate seemingly every nuance of the game are utilized in game preparation, roster building, player development and much more. In college basketball, advanced metric sites like KenPom, EvanMiya, Bart Torvik, Haslametrics and others have grown in popularity among fans, coaches and players alike.
While understanding what the data means is crucial, relaying that information to players and providing context as to why things happen on the court the way they do are also vital in maximizing what advanced analytics can do for a team. Numbers don’t lie, but they mean nothing without an eye for talent and the game itself.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball program understands how to walk this fine line.
“As assistants, we dive deep into [analytics],” Gonzaga assistant coach Jorge Sanz said. “But oftentimes the message to Coach Few, for sure the players, is very, very shallow. At least in terms of the message. We don’t want them thinking of analytics when they’re on the court, we want them to know the reasons behind our coaching decisions.”
Sanz broke down how he relays advanced analytics to coach Few and the players, and much more on player development at Gonzaga, in a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
