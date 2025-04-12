Gonzaga's Mark Few receives John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Award: 'Couldn't happen to a better coach'
Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few was honored as the recipient of the 2025 John R. Wooden Award "Legends of Coaching Award" during an awards show Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Few, who was initially recognized as the award's recipient in October, boasts the highest winning percentage among active Division-I head coaches, accumulating over 700 career wins while turning the Bulldogs into a college basketball juggernaut over the past 26 seasons at the helm.
"It's been an absolute incredible, rewarding, fun, awesome adventure," Few said during the awards show that was streamed on ESPN+."I've been so blessed."
The Zags have become a household name in the college basketball world in large part because of Few's foresight, patience and commitment over the last three decades. Gonzaga hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since he's been the head coach, making for a run of 26 consecutive trips to March Madness that's highlighted by a run of nine straight Sweet 16s (2015-2024) and two Final Fours (2017 and 2021).
Not only has Few authored one of the greatest stories in American sports, he's done so at his own pace while finding opportunities outside of Gonzaga through USA Basketball. Few helped guide Team USA to the gold medal in the Paris Games last summer as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr's staff. The Golden State Warriors' head coach had a special message for Few during the awards show.
"Coach Few, congratulations on the Wooden Award," Kerr said. "Couldn't happen to a better coach or a better guy. Just an absolute joy to watch you and all your success over the years, and then even more so, to coach with you with the Olympic team and USA Basketball these last couple summers. So congratulations, well deserved. Have a great evening, my friend."
The rest of Few's decorated résumé includes 14 WCC Coach of the Year awards, two Naismith Coach of the Year honors, one Associated Press Coach of the Year award and the most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to start a coaching career. His 44 wins in the NCAA Tournament rank fourth among active coaches.
"What I've been blessed to have is I've had great players over the year that have been coachable, and just an amazing staff," Few said. "And then just a wonderful, incredible administration at Gonzaga. We've all been in line, and we just all pull the rope in the same direction. I think that's probably very, very rare in college athletics."
Few, coming off his 26th season at the helm of the Zags, joins an exclusive list of individuals who've been honored with the Legends of Coaching award. A few of the notable names to take home the prestigious award since its inception in 1999 include, but are not limited to: John Calipari (2024), Dawn Staley (2023), Jay Wright (2018), Bill Self (2013), Geno Auriemma (2012), Tom Izzo (2011), Pat Summitt (2008), Jim Boeheim (2006), Roy Williams (2003), Mike Krzyzewski (2000) and Dean Smith (1999)