Gonzaga's Mark Few to receive the John R. Wooden Award "Legends of Coaching” award
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few is set to be honored as the recipient of the 2025 John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Award this Friday in an awards show on ESPN+.
After being recognized as the recipient back in October, Few will receive the Legends of Coaching award during the "John R. Wooden Awards Show presented by Principal" that'll stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.
Gonzaga is a household name in the college basketball world in large part because of Few's foresight, patience and commitment over the last three decades. He's accumulated over 700 career wins and has never missed the NCAA Tournament as a head coach, including a run of nine straight Sweet 16 appearances from 2015 to 2024.
The rest of Few's decorated résumé includes 14 WCC Coach of the Year awards, two Naismith Coach of the Year honors, one Associated Press Coach of the Year award, the highest winning percentage of any active Division I head coach and the most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to start a coaching career. His 44 wins in the NCAA Tournament rank fourth among active coaches.
Off the court, Few and his wife Marcy have created one of the largest Coaches vs. Cancer fundraisers in the country.
Few, coming off his 26th season at the helm of the Zags, will join an exclusive list of individuals who've been honored with the Legends of Coaching award. A few of the notable names to take home the prestigious award since its inception in 1999 include, but are not limited to: John Calipari (2024), Dawn Staley (2023), Jay Wright (2018), Bill Self (2013), Geno Auriemma (2012), Tom Izzo (2011), Pat Summitt (2008), Jim Boeheim (2006), Roy Williams (2003), Mike Krzyzewski (2000) and Dean Smith (1999)