Gonzaga schedules game with SEC team at Spokane Arena next season
As Gonzaga's coaching staff continues to round out the 2025 roster, more light has been shed on the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule for next season.
According to Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Oklahoma will square off in a nonleague matchup that's been set for Nov. 8 at the Spokane Arena — five days after the 2025-26 college basketball campaign is set to tip off. Tip times and broadcast information will likely come at a later date.
It's unclear if the schools have arranged a multi-year series that will continue into the future. But at the very least, the Zags have added another power conference foe to an already stacked nonconference schedule that features marquee matchups against Kentucky (Dec. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee), UCLA (Dec. 13 in Seattle), Baylor (TBD) and Arizona State (TBD in Tempe, Arizona). Gonzaga is also set to participate in the Players Era Festival for a chance to collect a huge NIL payout while competing against some of the most talented teams in the country.
The Las Vegas-based Players Era Festival has expanded to 16 teams for its second iteration after making its highly anticipated debut last season. In addition to the six teams that played in the 2024 field — Houston, Alabama, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Creighton, Oregon, Texas A&M and San Diego State — another 10 have been added to the 2025 field, including Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, St. John's, Syracuse, Tennessee and Saint Joseph's. Brackets and game times haven't been released yet.
Oklahoma is coming off its first season in the SEC in which it finished near the bottom of the standings with a 6-12 showing in league play. Still, the Sooners went 20-14 overall to earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they bowed out in the first round to UConn in a 67-59 loss.
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and his staff have been busy since their 2024 campaign ended, as they've been searching through the transfer portal to replace their top seven scorers who've departed the program this spring. Such is the case for any team that features six seniors in its rotation, though Moser and company have already come away with quite a haul of experienced players.
So far this offseason, Oklahoma's incoming transfer class includes sixth-year guard Nijel Pack (13.9 ppg at Miami in 2024-25), 6-foot-2 guard Xzayvier Brown (17.6 ppg at St. Joseph's), 6-foot-8 forward Derrion Reid (6.0 ppg at Alabama) and 6-foot-9 forward Tae Davis (15.1 ppg at Notre Dame). Moser also retained Mohamed Wague, a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 11.5 minutes of playing time last season.
Oklahoma checks in at No. 39 in the latest Rothstein 45 rankings, while the Zags are at No. 21.
For Gonzaga, Mark Few and his staff have reeled in a transfer from Arizona State who shot 42.9% from 3-point range last season, as well as two incoming freshmen who rate as four-star and three-star recruits, respectively.
Adam Miller joins the Bulldogs after putting up 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists with the Sun Devils last season. He'll have a chance to return to Tempe, Arizona, for a matchup against his former team at some point during the 2025-26 season.
Gonzaga has won the last three head-to-head meetings over Oklahoma, with the latest coming in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, when the Zags prevailed 87-71 behind a monster 30-point game from Drew Timme. That was enough to outlast a heroic effort from Austin Reeves, who finished with 27 points for the Sooners.