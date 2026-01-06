Gonzaga commit rockets up updated 2027 class rankings at Rivals

After focusing heavily on transfer portal additions the past few years, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs showed a renewed commitment to high school recruiting this offseason.

The Zags landed a three-man recruiting class in 2026, headlined by 4-star small forward Luca Foster, along with 4-star center Sam Funches and 6'5 German guard Jack Kayil.

Gonzaga has also been hard at work pursuing targets in the 2027 recruiting class, already landing a commitment from 6'5 guard Dooney Johnson while hosting wing Gene Roebuck on an official visit back in early November.

The folks over at Rivals recently released their updated 2027 class rankings for the top 150 recruits in the class, and as usual, it looks like coach Few and the staff were ahead of the curve on many of their top targets.

Johnson, who committed to Gonzaga in late October shortly after taking an official visit to Spokane for the team's exhibition game over Western Oregon, moved up nine spots from No. 25 to No. 16 in the latest update.

The Milwaukee native is playing extremely well for Milwaukee Juneau High School, and recently reaffirmed his commitment to Gonzaga in an Instagram post to kick off the new year.

Roebuck, a 6'5 shooting guard from La Mirada, CA, also moved up significantly in the updated rankings, jumping from No. 37 to No. 25. He took a visit to Gonzaga for the team's season opener against Texas Southern, and has also visited UCLA, USC, and Cal, while holding offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Fullerton, San Francisco, and CSUN.

Roebuck recently spoke about his recruitment and said he's constantly in contact with Gonzaga's coaching staff.

"I talk with at least one of the coaches almost every day," Roebuck told Jamie Shaw of Rivals. "Coach Brian (Michaelson), Coach (Zach) Norvell, and Coach (R-Jay) Barsh, you know, I talk to them every day, so they really believe in me."

Recruit Gene Roebuck (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga has also been connected to three other top 25 prospects in the 2027 class: No. 19 DeMarcus Henry, No. 20 Jalen Davis, and No. 22 Darius Wabbington.

Henry is a 6'5 small forward playing at Compass Prep - the same high school current Zag freshman Davis Fogle attended as a senior. Henry, who most believe will follow his two siblings to Ohio State, fell four spots from No. 15 to No. 19.

Davis is a local kid from Bremerton, WA, who moved up one spot from No. 21 to No. 20. Danny Sprinkle and the University of Washington are hard after the 6'3 point guard, while Stanford, Texas Tech, and Oregon are in the mix as well.

Finally, 6'9 center Darius Wabbington remains on Gonzaga's radar as well. Wabbington is from Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, and his advanced footwork and developing outside shot make him an ideal stretch big in GU's system. The big man moved up one spot to No. 22 overall and has interest from Arizona State, Washington, Louisville, and Texas, among others.

Gonzaga will join the new look Pac-12 ahead of the 2026-27 season, and an influx of cash from the league's media rights deal puts them in a favorable position to add talented high school recruits while staying competitive on the transfer portal market as well.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS