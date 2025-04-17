Gonzaga showing interest in St. John's transfer Jaiden Glover
St. John's transfer Jaiden Glover has reportedly drawn interest from numerous teams since entering the transfer portal earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein reported that the 6-foot-4 guard is "receiving interest" from Gonzaga, as well as Creighton, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and others. Glover entered his name into the portal on Tuesday following an injury-riddled freshman campaign with the Red Storm.
A former four-star recruit coming out of The Patrick School (New Jersey), Glover was a top-80 recruit nationally in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. Despite his recruiting pedigree, Glover didn't log meaningful minutes in Rick Pitino's rotation. He played more than 10 minutes just twice in 11 nonconference games, highlighted by a season-high 11 points in a win over Harvard on Nov. 30.
After missing some time in January, Glover was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Feb. 22 due to torn tendons in his wrist. In 22 appearances with the Red Storm, he averaged 2.2 points in 6.4 minutes of playing time off the bench. Glover shot 34.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.
It's not a well-kept secret that the Bulldogs have been looking to acquire backcourt/perimeter depth since the transfer portal opened on March 24. Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle are set to graduate this spring, while Dusty Stromer is off to Grand Canyon and Michael Ajayi is headed to Butler after entering the portal. Jun Seok Yeo's name is also in the portal after seeing his role diminished in 2024-25.
With less than a week until the deadline to enter the portal passes, the Zags have yet to land a commitment from a transfer this spring, though they're still in the running for Maryland transfer Rodney Rice. The 6-foot-4 guard listed Gonzaga in his final six schools after holding a Zoom call with the school last Thursday.