Gonzaga still outside top ten in latest college basketball AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were among the biggest risers in the Week 3 AP top 25, coming in at No. 13 after the poll was released Monday morning.
The Zags were one of three teams, alongside Louisville (12 to 6) and Illinois (14 to 8) to rise six spots in the updated poll, although one could argue it still wasn't a high enough placement for Mark Few's club.
Gonzaga slotted in right behind four teams that all already have one loss: No. 9 BYU (3-1), No. 10 Florida (No. 3-1), No. 11 Alabama (2-1) and No. 12 Kentucky (3-1). Gonzaga is the only team in college basketball with three or more wins against teams ranked No. 100 or better at KenPom, and is one of just two teams - alongside No. 4 Arizona and Georgetown, who received 16 votes - to have two or more wins over KenPom top 70 teams.
Gonzaga was No. 21 in the preseason poll and jumped two spots to No. 19 in Week 2, after defeating Texas Southern by 55 points and handling Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Nov. 8.
One day after coming in at No. 19, Gonzaga throttled then No. 23 Creighton by 27 points, going on a spectacular 19-0 run headlined by elite pressure defense and highly efficient scoring around the rim.
While the Zags didn't look their sharpest on Friday night in Tempe against the Sun Devils, they still came away with a 12 point win in a game they led for nearly 30 minutes.
That resulted in Gonzaga's big climb to No. 13, and sets up a nice matchup with No. 11 Alabama next Monday, Nov. 24, as part of the Player's Era Festival. Gonzaga and Alabama will square off at 6:30 PM PT, and the Zags will play Maryland 24 hours later on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with a third game either on Wednesday or Thursday depending on how those first two games go.
In addition to No. 11 Alabama and No. 12 Kentucky - who Gonzaga will play on Friday, Dec. 5 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville - the Zags also face No. 19 UCLA in Seattle on Dec. 13.
As of now those are Gonzaga's only three matchups against ranked teams, although two other opponents are receiving votes in Oregon (28 votes, 29th overall) and Saint Mary's (eight votes, 35th overall).
Gonzaga will look to improve to 5-0 on Monday night against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, with tip time slated for 6:00 PM PT and the game broadcast on ESPN+.