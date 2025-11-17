How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 start in the 2025-26 college basketball season, with wins already over programs in the SEC, Big East, and Big 12.
Mark Few's team will play its fourth game in nine days on Monday night when the Thunderbirds of Southern Utah come to town, a chance for the Zags to find their rhythm after a sloppy, but gritty, win over Arizona State on Friday night in Tempe, 77-65.
Gonzaga's defense has been elite so far this season, with the added length of Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster on the perimeter giving opposing guards fits. Gonzaga has also been their typical highly efficient self offensively, led by the frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff.
Ike in particular is averaging 18.0 points and 10.3 rebounds through four games, while shooting 61.1% on twos and a career-high 44.4% from three.
Ike is one of the only Gonzaga players who is shooting it well from beyond the arc this year; however, as coach Few's team is just at 30.4% from the three-point line.
The good news is that Southern Utah (1-3) is among the worst DI teams in the country at defending the perimeter. The Thunderbirds are allowing DI opponents to shoot a blistering 50% from beyond the arc. UTRGV shot 16-28 from deep against SUU in the second game of the season, while Omaha shot 10-19 on Saturday.
While Gonzaga doesn't need to rely on the outside shot, especially with how Ike and Huff are playing, Monday is a great opportunity for outside shooters like Steele Venters (26.7%) and Adam Miller (31.8%) to find their stroke ahead of the team's games in Las Vegas next week as part of the Player's Era Festival - which starts with a battle against No. 8 Alabama on Monday, Nov. 24.
Monday is also a chance for Gonzaga to play some younger players who are outside the team's rotation - center Ismaila Diagne and small forward Davis Fogle - who have each played less than 20 total minutes through four games. Both guys could be counted on later this year, and getting them reps in game situations is vital to their development in the short and long term.
Below is a look at how to tune in for Gonzaga's game against Southern Utah on Monday:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah
Date: Monday, Nov. 17
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. PT
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
How to watch: ESPN+
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App