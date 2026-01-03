How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. LMU men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in the midst of a very frontloaded WCC slate, with their fourth game in seven days coming on Sunday evening in Spokane against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Gonzaga (15-1, 3-0 in WCC) beat Pepperdine by 40 last Sunday but labored through an ugly second half at San Diego on Tuesday in what ended up being a six point win, despite a 21 point lead in the second half.

The Zags then returned to Spokane and got a rude awakening from conference newcomer Seattle University, who led as many as 13 points in the second half before Graham Ike and Braden Huff put the team on their back to force overtime, where Tyon Grant-Foster took over with eight points in the final five minutes to lead the Zags to a way too close for comfort 80-72 win.

Now Gonzaga turns their attention to LMU in what will be the final conference regular season battle between these two programs. Gonzaga has won 50 of the last 54 matchups dating back to the start of coach Few's tenure, although the Lions did pick up a win in Spokane in 2023.

In order to ensure that doesn't happen again, the Zags will need to lockdown on the perimeter. Coach Stan Johnson's team is scorching hot from three, shooting 37.3% as a team and making nearly 10 treys per game. The Lions are led by MJ Amey and Rodney Brown, who each average 14.9 points per game. Brown is shooting 41% from three on 7.8 attempts per game, while Amey is not far behind at 38.5% on 7.6 attempts.

Gonzaga will also need to get back to dominating on the glass, something they failed to do on Friday against Seattle - giving up a season-high 15 offensive rebounds and getting outrebounded 41-40 for just the second time all season, with the other being the debacle against Michigan.

LMU is a well below average rebounding team, but it will still be up to Ike and Huff to dominate on the boards, with strong performances from Grant-Foster and Jalen Warley necessary to ensure a win and a 4-0 start in conference play ahead of Thursday's battle with a very stout Santa Clara squad.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga take on LMU on Sunday evening:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. LMU

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4

Game time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN+ (FOX 28 for Spokane market)

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App