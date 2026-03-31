Gonzaga target and former 5-star guard set to enter transfer portal

Isiah Harwell, a high-priority recruiting target for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2025 class, is back on the market after one year with the Houston Cougars.

Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Harwell will enter the transfer portal after playing for Kelvin Sampson and Houston as a freshman in 2025-26. The 6'6 wing will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Tuesday, April 7, the day after the national championship, and will close on April 21.

Harwell is a local kid from Pocatello, ID, whose dad, Ron Harwell, was a star at Idaho State from 1993-1997. Isiah made waves for his strong performance early in his high school career, putting himself among the top 15 players in his class before an ACL injury derailed him in 2025.

Still, Harwell finished his career at Wasatch Academy in Utah and earned McDonald's All-American honors, ultimately finishing ranked No. 16 in his class according to 247Sports.

Gonzaga was long considered a favorite to land the local star, but Sampson and Houston made a late push to bring the big guard out to the Big 12 to play for the national championship runner-ups.

NEW: Houston guard Isiah Harwell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Harwell was a 5-star in the 2025 class. https://t.co/kBZbwtzjeh pic.twitter.com/fH59LJyo8l — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

On a team with two other star freshmen in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac, Harwell struggled to carve out a consistent role. He ultimately appeared in 32 games for the Coogs, playing 13.8 minutes per night and posting averages of 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 steals while shooting 29.5% on twos and 27.1% from three.

Harwell had his moments, including a 20-point showing against Jackson State, 12 points and three rebounds at Baylor, and 13 points with four rebounds at home against Cincinnati. However, his playing time dwindled down the stretch, and his last points came on Feb. 21 in a loss to Arizona.

While Harwell has not commented publicly about his decision as of this writing, his father Ron told Paper City Magazine's Chris Baldwin he knows his son "could offer a program more than what he was given."

"We were sad that we have to make the move," Harwell continued. "But we're looking out for the best interests of our son. And he needs development. He needs some offensive development. And that's what we're going to be seeking mostly from the next opportunity."

Gonzaga is certainly a desirable place for offensive development, and Harwell's big frame, excellent athleticism, and 6'9 wingspan make him a very appealing developmental piece for coach Few and the Zags.

Harwell did indicate his son is not limiting himself to the West Coast - which would certainly be a point in favor of Gonzaga - but considering the program's previous interest and track record of offensive development, it's hard to imagine Harwell not giving the Zags a serious look once again this spring.

The Zags will need to replace Jalen Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Adam Miller from the guard rotation, and Harwell would add strong defense and burgeoning scoring to this new look roster in 2026-27. He's a strong scorer in the midrange and has a good floater game - which always works in Gonzaga's offense - but he is still getting his legs fully under him, which will be a strong indicator of how good he can be getting downhill.

The three-point shooting remains a work in progress, but on a roster featuring Davis Fogle, Luca Foster, and Emmanuel Innocenti, Harwell would fit in nicely as a physical wing with plenty of upside.