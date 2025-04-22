Gonzaga target Rodney Rice commits to USC over Bulldogs, other finalists
Maryland transfer Rodney Rice has committed to USC, the 6-foot-4 guard announced Tuesday via social media.
Rice picked the Trojans over his five other finalists, including Gonzaga, after helping guide the Terrapins to their third Sweet 16 appearance since 2002 this past season. The Bulldogs were one of a few teams that had contact with Rice during the live recruiting period, though it turns out Mark Few and company will have to search elsewhere for their first portal addition of the spring cycle.
Rice put up 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while appearing in 36 contest last season, leading the Terrapins (27-9) to their most wins since the 2015-16 campaign. He shot 37.4% from 3-point range on 5.9 attempts per game, finishing fifth in the Big Ten with 80 total 3-pointers made. Rice also knocked down 81.4% of his shots from the charity stripe.
It’s no secret that the Zags have approached the transfer portal with some holes to fill in their backcourt. As Tuesday's midnight deadline to enter the portal draws nearer, there’s still plenty of uncertainties about who’ll be returning for the 2025-26 campaign — but with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle set to graduate this spring, it’s no surprise to see that Gonzaga has reportedly reached out to a handful of skilled guards via the portal over the last few weeks.
Rice, who held a Zoom call with Gonzaga on April 10, chose the Trojans over his other finalists Villanova, Tennessee, Auburn, USC and Maryland. He held visits with Villanova and Tennessee, in addition to a virtual meeting with USC.
A native of Clinton, Maryland, Rice was a star at nearby DeMatha Catholic High School, a college preparatory school located in Hyattsville, Maryland, and the alma-mater of NBA talents Jerami Grant, Markelle Fultz and Jordan Hawkins. Rice was a four-star recruit and ranked among the top 100 high school seniors in the 2022 class before committing to the Virginia Tech Hokies. After one season in Blacksburg, Virginia, he took a step back from the program in October 2023 and transferred to Maryland in March 2024.
Rice was one of nine players from Maryland’s 2024-25 team who've entered the portal in the wake of Kevin Willard's decision to leave College Park, Maryland, for Villanova in late March. Maryland hired former Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams to fill its coaching vacancy on April 1.