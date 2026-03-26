A look at Gonzaga's three man recruiting class ahead of 2026-27 season

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs wrapped up the 2025-26 season with a loss in the Round of 32, falling to the Texas Longhorns at the Moda Center and failing to reach the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

It sets in motion a busy offseason for the Zags, who will lose four key rotation players to graduation - including All-American big man Graham Ike, uber-versatile forward Jalen Warley, high scoring wing Tyon Grant-Foster, and guard Adam Miller.

There could certainly be more departures as well, with the transfer portal set to officially open for 15 days starting on Tuesday, April 7 - the day after the national championship.

However, Gonzaga already has a trio of newcomers set to join the team in 2026-27, when the program will be part the new look Pac-12.

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Below is a look at GU's three-man 2026 recruiting class, which has already been lauded among the best in college basketball:

1. Guard Jack Kayil

Kayil committed to Gonzaga in October of 2025, a surprise international addition from Germany. The 6'5 guard turned 20 back in January, and his advanced age and experience against older international competition should have him ready to compete right away for the Zags in 2026-27.

Kayil played for Germany in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 assists for a silver medalist squad that featured current Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, Washington center Hannes Steinbach, and UConn big man Eric Reibe.

He's parlayed that success into a fantastic season for Alba Berlin in the BBL, where he's averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists in 23 games in Germany's highest league - while shooting 35.3% from three.

The combo guard should compete for minutes right away in Spokane, and already has enough attention to creep onto 2027 NBA mock drafts.

2. Forward Luca Foster

Foster is a 4-star wing from Pennsylvania who is currently ranked No. 39 in the 2026 class at 247Sports. He committed to Gonzaga in October over Villanova, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, Ohio State, and others, giving the Zags another young, dynamic scoring weapon to pair with Davis Fogle next year.

Foster stands 6'5 but has a 6'9 wingspan, and has demonstrated a smooth scoring touch in the mid-range and out beyond the arc - which included shooting 39% from three in the EYBL last summer.

Few rarely gives big minutes to freshmen, outside of one-and-done stars, but Foster's outside shooting could get him on the floor right away - especially after the team lost a trio of perimeter players in Warley, Grant-Foster, and Miller from last year's rotation.

3. Center Sam Funches

Funches was the last 2026 class member to sign with Gonzaga, but the one who was publicly connected to them the longest.

The 7'0 big man from Germantown was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Mississippi, and comes in No. 89 in the 2026 class at 247Sports.

Funches chose Gonzaga over in-state options Ole Miss and Mississippi State, as well as Vanderbilt, Kansas, Cal, and others. The center boasts a 7'5 wingspan and a developing offensive game, and should provide rim protection and rebounding prowess at the next level.

With Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne, and Parker Jefferson all projected to return next season, and at least one addition likely coming via the transfer portal, Funches is not expected to play a big role right away in 2026-27. That could change if he turns heads over the summer, but even if not the Gonzaga big man development machine has an elite track record - a great sign of things to come for this young man.