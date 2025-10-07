Gonzaga to host high-scoring 2026 wing on official visit in October
One of the best pure scorers in the 2026 recruiting class is set to make a trip to Spokane later this month.
Luca Foster, a 6'5 wing from Pennsylvania, will take an official visit to Gonzaga on Oct. 18, according to a report from Travis Branham of 247Sports. Foster will be in town for Gonzaga's first exhibition game of the season, set for Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM PT against NAIA Northwest University at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Foster included Gonzaga in his top nine earlier in the summer, alongside Villanova, Virginia, Oregon, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State, Pitt, and Oklahoma. He has taken visits to every school on this list, putting the Zags in the enviable position as potentially the last team to get him on campus.
Foster is a four-star recruit ranked No. 40 in the 2026 class at 247Sports, while ESPN and Rivals each have him No. 37 overall. The Pennsylvania native is playing his senior season at Link Academy in Missouri, and he thrived on the AAU circuit with Team Final, where he averaged 16 points and shot 37% from three on nearly five attempts per game.
The 6'5 wing is an ideal fit in Mark Few's high-octane offense, displaying great offensive versatility and efficiency. He shoots it well from beyond the arc and inside the three-point line as well, and is a great free-throw shooter and rebounder.
247 scout Eric Bossi had a glowing scouting report on Foster after his run at the Pangos All-American camp in June, calling him "the type of versatile offensive weapon that can hit up really quick and score in both the halfcourt and out in transition."
Gonzaga recently landed its first recruit in the 2026 class in German guard Jack Kayil, a 6'5 guard who shone during the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer and is set to play for ALBA Berlin this upcoming season. The Zags also just hosted 4-star center and priority recruit Sam Funches at Kraziness in the Kennel, and have visits scheduled with 4-star wing Anthony Felesi (Nov. 3) and 4-star forward Cameron Holmes (Nov. 8).
Coach Few's team has also been connected to Baba Oladotun, a 5-star wing ranked No. 10 in the 2026 class, as well as 4-star point guard Ikenna Alozie, who listed Gonzaga in his top eight over the summer but has yet to set a visit to Spokane as of this writing.