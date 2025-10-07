Gonzaga recruiting target Sam Funches narrows options down to 4 schools
Sam Funches has a new outlook on his recruitment process.
The four-star center prospect in the 2026 class who was in town for Gonzaga's annual Kraziness in the Kennel event recently narrowed down his potential college destinations to four schools.
During a phone interview on Monday, Funches said he'll consider Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Gonzaga moving forward.
"All these schools, especially my last four, are all pretty good options to go to," Funches told Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. "And they all have different pros and cons and better things than the other."
Funches, who listed his top 10 schools in July, will make his decision after he takes "a week or two" following his final official visit to LSU on Oct. 10 to think about which college is the best fit for him.
The latest developments in Funches' recruitment come on the heels of his official visit to Gonzaga, in which the 7-foot center got to experience the Kennel's game day atmosphere during the Zags' preseason event.
"That is the best fan base that I've been at," Funches said of the Kennel. "I'm really just at a loss for words right now."
Funches was the center of attention a couple of times during Kraziness, especially while Gonzaga's student section chanted "We want Funches" as the "Blue" and "White" scrimmage played out.
"I don't really like to be like the focal point or the center of attention in some cases, but I actually liked it when they did that," Funches said of the student section's chanting. "That lets me know that they really love their basketball."
Funches has seen all of his finalists while on official visits, in addition to visits to Vanderbilt, Cal and Kansas. He previously had Vanderbilt, Gonzaga, LSU, Jackson State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Kansas and Penn State in his top 10 options.
"A lot of us players, we just want to have a great legacy," Funches said. "And a great relationship with the coaches."
In addition to the chemistry he has with the coaching staff, Funches also considers his potential fit on the court. The Zags have quite the track record of developing forwards and centers into pro talents, making their pitch to a player of Funches' caliber quite straightforward.
Funches, who's heading into his senior year at Germantown High School (Mississippi), is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 center and the No. 84 recruit nationally in the 2026 class. He also checks in as the top-rated prospect out of Mississippi.